New visual identity for the Dacia network





LAUNCH OF NEW EXTERIOR SIGNAGE



Unveiled in 2021, Dacia's new visual identity marks a new chapter in the brand's ongoing success story.



It will be rolled out in three phases: first deployed on Dacia's communication media, advertisements, and websites in mid-2021, it will be gradually rolled out across the Dacia network from the first half of 2022 before appearing on the brand's cars at the end of 2022.



The Dacia dealership in Melun (LS Group) is the first location in the network to unveil the brand's new exterior identity.



This first pilot site in the network has enabled the finalisation of the new Dacia exterior visual identity concept, which will be rolled out to all of the brand's European dealerships in the coming months.



The Dacia network is changing its look with a new exterior visual identity designed to support the development of the brand and its range of products, while remaining true to its core values of simplicity, sturdiness and frugality. With this striking new visual identity, the brand is enhancing the external visibility and modernity of its network.

The first European dealership to unveil the new Dacia façade is located in the Paris region, in Melun (LS Group). The roll-out of the new exterior signage across the network will start in the spring with the help of European suppliers, who will deliver top-quality service at unbeatable prices for Dacia dealers. The project will continue with the introduction of interior showroom standards, which are currently being defined.

TRUE TO DACIA'S NEW IDENTITY

The thick khaki line running around the edges of the dealership building embodies the sturdiness, simplicity and outdoor appeal of the brand. This distinctive outlining of the building clearly identifies the dealership for all to see. It also frames the brand's emblem, which is made up of illuminated box letters: khaki during the day and white at night, with the lettering outlined in black to emphasize the brand's sturdiness.

A large totem makes it easy to identify the brand. A second proximity totem is positioned next to the front door to greet customers and provide practical information. The totems highlight the brand emblem. They are made of two materials: a khaki-coloured metal and a wood-inspired decor. The latter is intended to lend warmth to the structure and evokes the outdoor appeal that is so important to the brand. Their intentionally bulky design ensures they have real presence in the space.

Finally, flags provide additional signage with the Dacia emblem, along with additional touches of colour, including shades of terracotta and sand grey. The whole package provides customers and passers-by with better external visibility of the Dacia brand. Quite simply.

About Dacia

Born in 1968 then launched throughout Europe and the Mediterranean region in 2004, Dacia has always offered cars with the best value for money, while constantly redefining that which is essential. A disruptive brand, Dacia designs vehicles that are simple, versatile, reliable, and that suit the lifestyles of its customers. Dacia models have become market benchmarks: Logan, a new car at second-hand prices; Sandero, the bestselling private car in Europe; Duster, the most affordable SUV; Spring, European champion of affordable electric mobility. Dacia is a Renault Group brand present in 44 countries. Since 2004, Dacia has sold more than 7.5 million vehicles.

— WebWireID284408 —