JourneyTEAM Named 2021 VAR Star

JourneyTEAM is being recognized for its accomplishments as an ERP technology provider. Each year, Bob Scott, the leader of VAR Stars top 100, publishes the list of these deserving winners via the renowned blog and website, “ERP Global Insights”.

Bob has been an expert in this sector for more than 30 years and strives to highlight the Businesses that exemplify success and a wide-range of differing implementations. JourneyTEAM assists their clients in implementing the entire Microsoft technology stack, yet has exceptional experience helping client's fit ERP solutions to meet their unique needs.

“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Bob Scott said.

JourneyTEAM takes an analytical and proven approach in seeing where each company can improve their financial operations as well as reach a high probability of success. The ERP practice within JourneyTEAM has delivered well over 100 Business Central implementations and holds deep expertise in the finance, warehouse, and manufacturing sectors. JourneyTEAM senior-level ERP consultants help businesses improve sales forecast accuracy, optimize supply chain management, and better manage overall budget.

About JourneyTEAM

JourneyTEAM is an award-winning, Gold-Certified Microsoft Partner that specializes in all three Microsoft Clouds: Modern Workplace, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Business Applications, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

JourneyTEAM is dedicated to helping customers achieve a competitive advantage by identifying the best solutions and services that accommodate their business needs. JourneyTEAM provides consultation, training, and implementation in the United States, developing and deploying connected business technology solutions that help leading global companies across several industries, including Finance, Manufacturing, Media & Communications, and Healthcare, get to market faster and achieve continued success.

There are not many Business Technology Consultants that offer the depth of experience across Microsoft tools such as Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, within one unified team. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, JourneyTEAM maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services, and unparalleled value to their customers.

About ERP Global Insights

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community through his email newsletters for over 20 years. The VAR Stars top 100 list, among other ERP focused information, can be found via ERP Global Insights, formally known as the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter.

— WebWireID284400 —