Dr. Carl E. Moyler Invites Readers to This Complete Guide for Students Searching for That Comprehensive Handbook, "The Successful Student Handbook: Student Survival Skills for High School and College Students"

A collection of essential areas of learning needed by students to be successful in today s academic classrooms. Included are strategies for success in such critical areas as: How to Study, Time Management, Reading/Comprehension, Setting Goals, Writing, Speaking, Mathematics, Foreign Language, Science, Motivation, Social Studies, Term Paper Writing, Memorization, and Values Identification.
The modules are arranged in a simple format and easy-to-use, this handbook also can be a useful tool for parents and tutors.
Knowing how to learn and to acquire the skills necessary to become successful throughout life should be pursued with passion by every student. No one wants to be a failure; however, many students do not succeed simply because they do not know how to plan their time. They do not know how to put success-producing strategies into place to get them where they want to go.
Consistency is the truest measure of performance. Almost anyone can have a great day or even a good year. But true success is the will and the ability to perform well throughout your lifetime under all conditions and circumstances. So, own a copy today!
Book available at https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/the-successful-student-handbook-student-survival-skills-for-high-school-and-college-students-by-carl-e-moyler-ph-d/
The Successful Student Handbook: Student Survival Skills for High School and College Students
Author: Carl E. Moyler, Ph.D.
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Publication Date: October 2021
Genre: Self-Help and Educational
Target Audience: Both high school and college students.
About the Author
The author, Carl E. Moyler was born in Newport News, Virginia— one of eight children. He currently resides in Dayton, Ohio. He was a graduate of West Virginia State University in 1954 with a major in foreign languages. He holds a Master's degree in French from Case Wester Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. He holds a Ph.D. Comparative Literature from the Union Institute/University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a high school teacher of foreign languages, and a professor and an administrator at Urbana University and Wilberforce University. He is also a small business founder and president/CEO.
