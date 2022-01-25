Tech & Learning Selects Amira Learning as One of the Best Edtech Platforms of 2021

Amira Learning, the first-of-its-kind voice AI-powered reading tutor for children, has been chosen by Tech & Learning to be included in their Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 in the Primary Education category. Amira's second consecutive year winning a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence comes as the ongoing pandemic has accelerated the need for a technology that supports all modes of learning, no matter the environment.

“Bridging the gap between in-person and remote learning is a priority for parents and educators alike, and Amira understands this,” commented Mark Angel, CEO and Co-Founder of Amira Learning. “ We're honored to receive recognition from Tech & Learning again this year and look forward to continuing our mission of providing all children, parents and teachers with a tool to accelerate reading literacy.”

Reading is one of life's most important skills; yet almost 400 million children are unable to read proficiently. Ongoing COVID interrupted learning has exacerbated the already significant literacy gap among children in the U.S., in particular among lower socioeconomic status households and families of color. Before the pandemic, two-thirds of fourth-graders were unable to achieve reading mastery and more than 80% of Black and Hispanic students were struggling readers. Estimates indicate that, on average, children's growth in reading skills following the pandemic will be approximately a month and a half behind historical averages.

Born out of the AI & Robotics Lab at Carnegie Mellon University, Amira is a result of more than 20 years of research and innovation and is the only tutoring software to reach 96% accuracy in a machine-learning test environment. As the first widely adopted AI application in the K-5 space, with usage spanning 48 states, 375 school districts and 8 countries, Amira has delivered over 10 million minutes of tutoring to over 400,000 students, powering growth that is, on average, nearly double the norm. As an extension of our classroom software, Amira & the StoryCraft was strategically timed to provide families with an accessible and affordable tutor that helps combat learning loss. With just 10 minutes of use per day, 'Amira & the StoryCraft' is proven to double the pace of reading growth for children through a combination of voice-based AI and 20+ different tutoring techniques.

A limited-time 30-day free trial is currently being offered to demonstrate how the Amira & the StoryCraft app can help children become masterful and motivated readers, and after that, the subscription price is $7.99 per month. For more information, visit amiralearning.com/reading-game/ or download Amira & the StoryCraft from the App Store.

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning has developed the world's first intelligent reading assistant that encourages children to read aloud, assesses their skills, and tutors them to accelerate reading mastery. Founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance, and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon University, the company's mission is to help close the 43 million person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Amira has raised more than $20M from investors, including Owl Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Authentic Ventures, Outcomes Collective, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, ReThink Education, and GSV AcceleraTE, and is currently being used by more than 1,800 schools, reaching almost 400,000 students across the country. To learn more about Amira, visit amiralearning.com.

— WebWireID284395 —