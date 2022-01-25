Fortnite Battle Royale v19.10 Jan 25 Hotfix: Throw a Pizza Party for the Squad!

It's A Pizza Party in Fortnite!
Something's new on the Pizza Pit menu! Say hello to “Pizza Party”: a large box of hot and fresh Slurpshroom Pizza.
Share a Pizza Party: Eight Slices for the Squad
Thanks to the Pizza Pit at Tilted Towers no longer being covered by snow, pizzas are being produced non-stop! Find Pizza Party boxes scattered throughout the Island, then throw one down for an instant feast with the squad. (Literally throw a party.) These boxes of Slurpshroom Pizza contain eight surprisingly nutritious slices — eat them to restore Health and Shield simultaneously 'til you get to 100 Health and 50 Shield.
Devour slices straight from the box or store some to save for later. You can find Pizza Party boxes in Chests, Supply Drops, Loot Llamas, and on the ground. (We don't judge for eating pizza found on the ground.) And of course, you can purchase some with Bars from Tomatohead!
Competitive Notes
- Pizza Party boxes are currently not in competitive playlists but are subject to an evaluation period.
-
In our v19.20 patch next week, we will be adjusting Spider-Man's Web-Shooters to have 20 shots instead of 80 in competitive playlists. This lower count encourages players to make more strategic decisions about when to use the item, while retaining the item's usefulness as a powerful mobility tool.
