BlueOcean Hires Finance and Marketing Executives from Microsoft and Qualtrics as it Scales Up to Meet Demand for AI-Powered Brand Intelligence Platform

BlueOcean, the leading AI-powered brand decision intelligence platform, today announced Liz Tassey and Rinky Gupta will be joining the company as the respective Vice President of Marketing and Chief Financial Officer.
Liz Tassey
With almost two decades of experience driving marketing initiatives and redefining brands for Fortune 500 companies, Tassey is a trusted industry leader that joins BlueOcean from Truveta where she served as Vice President of Marketing. Prior to this role, Tassey led global product marketing at Qualtrics and Microsoft, where she was instrumental in spearheading messaging, go-to-market strategies, and product adoption. As part of the company's executive leadership team, Tassey will oversee all marketing and branding efforts to drive customer adoption, retention, and awareness of BlueOcean as the first always-on brand strategy platform that is setting the new standard for brand measurement and insights.
“As a career marketer, I was blown away by the BlueOcean platform. And I've continued to be impressed bythe team's inventive spirit, dedication to client success, and innovative product that is transforming how companies manage their brand health, consumer sentiment and rank amongst their competitors,” said Liz Tassey, Vice President of Marketing at BlueOcean. “I look forward to working with such an amazing leadership team to shape BlueOcean's messaging and continued trajectory for 2022 and beyond.”
Rinky Gupta
As a trusted financial professional, Gupta brings deep expertise in leading a brand to financial success. Previously, she managed the financial growth for companies like Yodlee, Bill.com, drive.ai, Ghost, and Jiko. “Given the bright and passionate people that I have already met within BlueOcean, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth and scale our brand strategy platform,” commented Rinky Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of BlueOcean. “I am excited to join BlueOcean and partner with the team to continue to reach financial success.”
As CFO, Gupta is meaningfully positioned to support the financial success of the company by providing a data-driven perspective of current and future growth potential.
“BlueOcean has experienced momentous growth this past year in support of our mission,” said BlueOcean President and co-founder, Liza Nebel. “As we continue to expand our brand decision intelligence platform, I'm honored to welcome these leaders to our team. Their collective experience sets us up for continued innovation and assured success.”
The new additions reinforce BlueOcean's commitment to growth and providing industry-leading solutions to marketers looking to improve brand health, consumer sentiment and competitive intelligence — much faster and cheaper than legacy marketing consultancies.
The announcement of Tassey and Gupta's new roles comes on the heels of the hiring of Jen Kramer and Andrew Chalmers as the Head of Enterprise Sales and Vice President of Sales, and the company's 2021 announcement of closing $15 million in Series A funding in a round led by Insight Partners.
For information on available positions at BlueOcean, interested applicants can visit the company's careers page.
About BlueOcean:
BlueOcean provides brand strategy as a service to deliver actionable recommendations, and always-on tracking. Using its proprietary AI-powered strategy engine, BlueOcean mines, analyzes and triangulates thousands of data sources to arm organizations with insights into how to unlock growth relative to competitors with strategic marketing recommendations that can be acted on immediately to drive overall brand equity and health. BlueOcean was co-founded by CEO Grant McDougall, COO/President Liza Nebel, and Chief Data Scientist Matthew Gross who bring decades of experience in brand building for Chevron, AT&T, HP, Toyota, Samsung, Disney, American Express, Apple, Microsoft, and others. BlueOcean is based in San Francisco and has raised $15M in Series A funding from Insight Partners.
To learn more, go to blueocean.ai.
— WebWireID284393 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.