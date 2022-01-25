BlueOcean Hires Finance and Marketing Executives from Microsoft and Qualtrics as it Scales Up to Meet Demand for AI-Powered Brand Intelligence Platform

BlueOcean, the leading AI-powered brand decision intelligence platform, today announced Liz Tassey and Rinky Gupta will be joining the company as the respective Vice President of Marketing and Chief Financial Officer.

Liz Tassey

With almost two decades of experience driving marketing initiatives and redefining brands for Fortune 500 companies, Tassey is a trusted industry leader that joins BlueOcean from Truveta where she served as Vice President of Marketing. Prior to this role, Tassey led global product marketing at Qualtrics and Microsoft, where she was instrumental in spearheading messaging, go-to-market strategies, and product adoption. As part of the company's executive leadership team, Tassey will oversee all marketing and branding efforts to drive customer adoption, retention, and awareness of BlueOcean as the first always-on brand strategy platform that is setting the new standard for brand measurement and insights.

“As a career marketer, I was blown away by the BlueOcean platform. And I've continued to be impressed bythe team's inventive spirit, dedication to client success, and innovative product that is transforming how companies manage their brand health, consumer sentiment and rank amongst their competitors,” said Liz Tassey, Vice President of Marketing at BlueOcean. “I look forward to working with such an amazing leadership team to shape BlueOcean's messaging and continued trajectory for 2022 and beyond.”

Rinky Gupta

As a trusted financial professional, Gupta brings deep expertise in leading a brand to financial success. Previously, she managed the financial growth for companies like Yodlee, Bill.com, drive.ai, Ghost, and Jiko. “Given the bright and passionate people that I have already met within BlueOcean, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth and scale our brand strategy platform,” commented Rinky Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of BlueOcean. “I am excited to join BlueOcean and partner with the team to continue to reach financial success.”

As CFO, Gupta is meaningfully positioned to support the financial success of the company by providing a data-driven perspective of current and future growth potential.

“BlueOcean has experienced momentous growth this past year in support of our mission,” said BlueOcean President and co-founder, Liza Nebel. “As we continue to expand our brand decision intelligence platform, I'm honored to welcome these leaders to our team. Their collective experience sets us up for continued innovation and assured success.”

The new additions reinforce BlueOcean's commitment to growth and providing industry-leading solutions to marketers looking to improve brand health, consumer sentiment and competitive intelligence — much faster and cheaper than legacy marketing consultancies.

The announcement of Tassey and Gupta's new roles comes on the heels of the hiring of Jen Kramer and Andrew Chalmers as the Head of Enterprise Sales and Vice President of Sales, and the company's 2021 announcement of closing $15 million in Series A funding in a round led by Insight Partners.

For information on available positions at BlueOcean, interested applicants can visit the company's careers page.

About BlueOcean:

BlueOcean provides brand strategy as a service to deliver actionable recommendations, and always-on tracking. Using its proprietary AI-powered strategy engine, BlueOcean mines, analyzes and triangulates thousands of data sources to arm organizations with insights into how to unlock growth relative to competitors with strategic marketing recommendations that can be acted on immediately to drive overall brand equity and health. BlueOcean was co-founded by CEO Grant McDougall, COO/President Liza Nebel, and Chief Data Scientist Matthew Gross who bring decades of experience in brand building for Chevron, AT&T, HP, Toyota, Samsung, Disney, American Express, Apple, Microsoft, and others. BlueOcean is based in San Francisco and has raised $15M in Series A funding from Insight Partners.

To learn more, go to blueocean.ai.

— WebWireID284393 —