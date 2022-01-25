X-TELIA Announces Roaming Partnership with the Helium Network to Expand IoT Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (January 25, 2022) – X-TELIA, a Canadian IoT leader specializing in LoRaWAN solutions, and Helium, the fastest-growing decentralized wireless network, have launched a roaming partnership expanding coverage for IoT devices across Canada, the U.S., and around the world. This roaming integration is made possible by the Helium blockchain, which allows LoRaWAN compatible devices already supported by X-TELIA to now seamlessly utilize coverage provided by the Helium Network.

The number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide is forecast to almost triple to more than 25.4 billion devices by 2030. As more devices are deployed, the greater the need for an IoT network with ubiquitous and uninterrupted coverage on a global scale. As the fastest-growing wireless network, the Helium Network is providing the solution. In just over two years since the Network's launch, there are over 513,000 Helium-compatible hotspots deployed across 38,000 cities internationally providing decentralized LoRaWAN coverage to billions of IoT devices. Through partnering with X-TELIA, the Network will expand its usage and accelerate its presence in Canada, while empowering X-TELIA's customers with the power of a global IoT network.

“At X-TELIA, we understand the power of IoT technology in achieving new levels of insight and efficiency and have made it our mission to make it accessible to industries, businesses and cities across Canada,” said Eric Bourbeau, co-founder and CEO of X-TELIA. “By leveraging the power of the Helium Network we are now able to provide our clients with a global network, allowing our fleet and asset tracking customers to track their assets internationally.”

X-TELIA strives to take the complexity out of IoT by offering end-to-end IoT solutions for a range of clients from smart cities, agriculture, smart building, infrastructure to industrial. X-TELIA's IoT HUB platform and carrier-grade network make it simple for customers to track and view data in real time through custom applications and interactive dashboards. Notably, X-TELIA's devices have been used to track climate change, snow removal, flood warnings, read water meters, measure the temperature at the bottom of the ocean and even prevent heat stroke in cows. As the only Quebec-based member of the LoRa Alliance, the roaming integration partnership signifies X-TELIA's commitment to enabling large-scale deployment of low-power wide area networks.

“Democratizing access to the internet has been Helium's core mission since inception,” said Amir Haleem, co-founder and CEO of Helium. “As we continue to grow the world's largest decentralized wireless network on a global scale, we are proud to partner with companies like X-TELIA whose commitment to expanding access to IoT connectivity resonates with our mission. We are excited to welcome X-TELIA and their customers to roam on the Helium Network.”

For information about roaming on the Helium Network, visit helium.com/roam.

About Helium

Co-founded by Shawn Fanning and Amir Haleem in 2013, Helium is building the world's first decentralized wireless network to simplify connecting devices to the Internet by rewarding anyone to become a network operator. CEO Amir Haleem comes from an extensive background in triple-A video games. Helium is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Khosla Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Multicoin Capital, FirstMark, Marc Benioff, Shawn Fanning and other top VCs. The Network is live in more than 38,000 cities globally. More information can be found at helium.com.

About X-TELIA

X-TELIA Group Inc. is a Quebec-based company that operates a next generation carrier-grade wireless network dedicated to the Internet of Things. The group supports businesses and cities that want to deploy applications that depend on highly secure, low-cost and low-power long-range connectivity. X-TELIA offers the Canadian market custom solutions and solutions that have been proven elsewhere in the world, as well as leading-edge expertise to facilitate the shift to the Internet of Things. The X-TELIA network is specifically designed to support new applications that make cities smarter, industry more efficient and citizens safer. More information can be found at x-telia.com.

