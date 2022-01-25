A Story of Resilience and Perseverance, Baiba Kreger Inspires Through Her Memoir "My Heritage, My Destiny"

The book is for people who don't understand what freedom is or how much it costs. Baiba narrates her life and the path she took to get to where she is now. During WWII, a little girl and her family tried to evacuate Latvia, eventually settling in war-torn Germany as refugees. Not knowing when or if the next mouthful of food would arrive, or where the next bomb will hit, is a test of their endurance. The difficulties the family faced aided their capacity to survive and start a new life in America.
It's also the story of a young girl who grows up to be a lady in search of love. The small girl's life was permanently changed when she became prey to a predator. Despite these predicaments, she persevered even after several rejections and earned the respect of her colleagues. She acquired three teaching degrees via hard work and dedication. She then traveled to Latvia, which was still under communist administration, and saw firsthand how brutally her extended family and other Latvians had been treated throughout the occupation.
The book is a meaningful account of a difficult journey marked by tenacity. Baiba promotes optimism, perseverance, and a desire to start all over again. She valiantly faced every obstacle that came her way and conquered them all with courage. She also lets us in on the little-known facts about the war as an eyewitness and a storyteller, which invokes a sense of responsibility for everyone to take care of the freedom at hand.
My Heritage, My Destiny
Author: Baiba Kreger
Publisher: iUniverse
Published Date: April 8, 2008
Book Genre: Biographies & Memoirs › Community & Culture
About the Author:
Baiba earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has been an educator all of her life. She has three grown children and seven grandchildren. In retirement, she lives in Pennsylvania with her two cats, Cinnamon and Furby.
