Splunk Welcomes Rolddy Leyva as Chief Diversity Officer

Splunk Inc. SPLK today announced the appointment of Rolddy Leyva to Chief Diversity Officer. Reporting to Kristen Robinson, Chief People Officer, Leyva will lead worldwide diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and employee experience for the data platform leader for security and observability.
In his role, Leyva will work closely with Splunk leaders to grow a diverse workforce, nurture a culture of inclusion in the workplace, and drive positive change in the marketplace for Splunk and its customer and partner communities. He will lead a talented and diverse team of DEI and employee experience practitioners, oversee employee resource group development, and continue to champion accountability across teams, functions and geographies.
“Our DEI commitment is critical in fulfilling our vision to deliver clarity, strengthen and lift up communities, and create a more just world,” said Robinson. “Rolddy is a respected leader with an exceptional track record of driving successful DEI initiatives. We are pleased to welcome him as we continue to accelerate positive change for Splunk and the communities that we serve.”
Leyva brings over 20 years of experience leading DEI for large, multinational organizations to Splunk. He previously served as Capital One's managing vice president of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB), and led its DIB initiatives for a global workforce of approximately 50,000 associates. Prior to Capital One, as vice president of Global Diversity and Inclusion for Sodexo, a leader in Quality of Life services, he was responsible for leading global D&I efforts across multiple business segments supporting a global workforce of over 400,000 employees.
“It's an honor to join an organization with a clear focus and investment in DEI action,” said Leyva. “Splunk is known for its remarkable culture as well as its high-performing and engaged employees. Diversity makes us all stronger and I look forward to enabling business impact and advancing our competitive edge.”
Leyva's passion for diversity and inclusion extends to his community involvement. He serves on the Board of Directors of Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, a global NGO advancing workplace awareness, equality, inclusion and belonging for LGBTQ+ people in the United States and around the world. A Washington Business Journal 2021 Business of Pride honoree, Leyva was born in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated to the United States in 1980 where he went on to become a graduate of the University of Central Florida.
For more information on Splunk's diversity, inclusion, and equity commitment, please visit its 2021 Global Impact Report and https://www.splunk.com/en_us/careers/diversity.html.
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. SPLK helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.
— WebWireID284386 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.