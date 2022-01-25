Splunk Welcomes Rolddy Leyva as Chief Diversity Officer

Splunk Inc. SPLK today announced the appointment of Rolddy Leyva to Chief Diversity Officer. Reporting to Kristen Robinson, Chief People Officer, Leyva will lead worldwide diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and employee experience for the data platform leader for security and observability.

In his role, Leyva will work closely with Splunk leaders to grow a diverse workforce, nurture a culture of inclusion in the workplace, and drive positive change in the marketplace for Splunk and its customer and partner communities. He will lead a talented and diverse team of DEI and employee experience practitioners, oversee employee resource group development, and continue to champion accountability across teams, functions and geographies.

“Our DEI commitment is critical in fulfilling our vision to deliver clarity, strengthen and lift up communities, and create a more just world,” said Robinson. “Rolddy is a respected leader with an exceptional track record of driving successful DEI initiatives. We are pleased to welcome him as we continue to accelerate positive change for Splunk and the communities that we serve.”

Leyva brings over 20 years of experience leading DEI for large, multinational organizations to Splunk. He previously served as Capital One's managing vice president of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB), and led its DIB initiatives for a global workforce of approximately 50,000 associates. Prior to Capital One, as vice president of Global Diversity and Inclusion for Sodexo, a leader in Quality of Life services, he was responsible for leading global D&I efforts across multiple business segments supporting a global workforce of over 400,000 employees.

“It's an honor to join an organization with a clear focus and investment in DEI action,” said Leyva. “Splunk is known for its remarkable culture as well as its high-performing and engaged employees. Diversity makes us all stronger and I look forward to enabling business impact and advancing our competitive edge.”

Leyva's passion for diversity and inclusion extends to his community involvement. He serves on the Board of Directors of Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, a global NGO advancing workplace awareness, equality, inclusion and belonging for LGBTQ+ people in the United States and around the world. A Washington Business Journal 2021 Business of Pride honoree, Leyva was born in Havana, Cuba, and immigrated to the United States in 1980 where he went on to become a graduate of the University of Central Florida.

For more information on Splunk's diversity, inclusion, and equity commitment, please visit its 2021 Global Impact Report and https://www.splunk.com/en_us/careers/diversity.html.

