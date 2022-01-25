Syntax Taps Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as Strategic Platform for Multicloud Managed Services

Syntax, a leading provider of multicloud and mission-critical application managed services, has increased its investment in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as part of its multicloud strategy and will accelerate the transformation of Oracle E-Business Suite to the cloud. As part of this partnership, Oracle and Syntax will jointly enable on-premises Oracle E-Business Suite customers to migrate or extend their solutions by taking advantage of OCI's lower costs, better performance, improved scalability, and a wide array of platform services.

Under the newly announced partnership, Oracle and Syntax will jointly market and sell solutions and provide onboarding, migration, training, and customer success activities. The collaboration also positions Syntax to deliver increased value to customers by offering additional services and integrating Oracle's PaaS technologies, such as Oracle Integration Cloud and Oracle Analytics Cloud.

Driven by the need to provide better price-performance, high availability, and built-in security, Syntax will offer OCI as a fully integrated, turnkey option to its existing private cloud customers. Syntax will also extend OCI's services to its on-premises customers who have not yet realized the benefits of Oracle E-Business Suite in the cloud.

Organizations worldwide rely on Syntax to provide comprehensive technology solutions to meet their IT and enterprise resource planning needs. With more than 25 years of experience providing cloud and managed services for Oracle E-Business Suite applications, Syntax's team of over 1,750 certified experts provide full-stack, full-lifecycle functional and technical services to organizations around the globe. Additionally, Syntax has been approved as a certified Oracle Cloud Lift Services partner. This will allow Syntax and Oracle to work together closely to seamlessly migrate Oracle customers to OCI with a single provider.

OCI is designed to run every application – from enterprise systems of record to data lakes – with better performance, SLAs, increased security, and minimal modification. By moving Oracle E-Business Suite to OCI, customers can expect increased agility, improved productivity, and a decrease in the cost of ownership compared to on-premises deployments.

As part of the broader Oracle and Syntax strategic initiative to provide OCI for Oracle E-Business Suite customers, Syntax has rapidly integrated OCI into its existing suite of tools and automation, providing customers with more visibility, flexibility, and control of their Oracle E-Business Suite applications ecosystem. While customers benefit from the features and functionalities that Oracle E-Business Suite and OCI provide, this partnership also offers Oracle a trusted and validated partner in Syntax to successfully implement and manage the services.

“The power of Syntax's managed services and Oracle's next-generation cloud infrastructure provides our Oracle E-Business Suite customers with a holistic end-to-end experience,” said Christian Primeau, Global CEO, Syntax. “Beyond day-to-day operations of Oracle E-Business Suite, we are excited for the opportunities to leverage OCI for our customers in the areas of security, data and application integration, analytics, and DevOps.”

“As an Oracle Cloud service provider, Syntax has a deep and rich history of offering managed services, application management, and top-tier professional services to its customers,” said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. “We're excited to continue our partnership with Syntax and extend the benefits of unrivaled cost savings, performance, and availability that OCI offers to organizations across the globe.”

Syntax is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

