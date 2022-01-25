Westin Hotels & Resorts Makes its UK Debut with The Opening of the Westin London City

Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, unveils The Westin London City, the brand's first hotel in the UK and the 1,000 hotel within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. As the global hospitality leader in wellness for more than a decade, Westin Hotels & Resorts debuts in the UK at a time when consumers desire to travel is higher than ever and when self-care is now viewed as a 'necessity' rather than a choice.

Designed by British architects Dexter Moren Associates, The Westin London City combines meaningful wellness with contemporary fluid and sculptural design. Built on the premise that a connection to nature enhances wellbeing, the design is inspired by the unique location with a modern residential feel. Within the riverfront hotel's 222 guestrooms, guests will enjoy brand signatures such as the iconic Heavenly® Bed, a spa-like bathroom, and refreshing amenities including White Tea Heavenly® Bath products and Sleep Well Lavender Balm to promote a revitalizing rest.

The hotel experience comes to life through the brand's six pillars of wellbeing – Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well – allowing guests to personalize their stay and engage in programming that best meets their needs. The expansive Heavenly Spa by Westin™ has been designed to prioritize guest's well-being with six treatment rooms and an indoor pool, which was carefully constructed around the archaeological remains of the Huggin Hill Bathhouse below. The state-of-the-art WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio offers TRX® exercise equipment, Peloton Bikes, and a bespoke Hypervolt recovery station from Hyperice – a first-ever exclusive hotel offering with Westin, following a successful launch in select U.S. properties last summer.

Riverside dining can be enjoyed at two venues – wine bar Hithe + Seek, overlooking the Thames, and all-day dining destination Mosaic, featuring a sustainably sourced menu of nutritious dishes. Presenting a world of contrasts to city-goers, Hithe + Seek is set at the heart of the hotel overlooking the River Thames, with unparalleled views of Shakespeare's Globe theatre and Tate Modern art gallery. Plush furnishings and modern finishes create an intimate atmosphere while the eclectic wine list, made up of 80 references, is carefully split into two sections – Hithe which features a selection of familiar favorites and Seek which showcases undiscovered gems hand-picked for diners looking to expand their palate. The small plates menu combines recipes from old and new world wine countries within the wine list. Named after the colorful artwork commissioned for the front of the hotel, Mosaic offers a sustainably sourced menu ideal for those seeking healthier choices including dishes from the Westin Eat Well menu, which provides options that fuel and energize guests without compromising flavor, taste, or satisfaction. Located on the fourth floor, where the north and south sides of the hotel merge, its city-facing location makes it the perfect destination for lunches or after work dinners and drinks.

"The Westin London City seamlessly balances London's captivating energy with the wellness promise that Westin Hotels & Resorts is known for, providing mindful travelers a new way to experience this iconic destination,” said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. “As the brand's debut in the UK, we're excited to continue expanding our portfolio, delivering industry-leading well-being experiences designed to empower a better you."

Collaborative working areas that spark creativity are at the heart of the hotel with its 1,060 square meters of contemporary meeting and events space. Allowing flexibility in function through simple and intuitive design details, the hotel's Ballroom is a fluid space that can be easily tailored to host a range of events. Five expansive meeting rooms emulate the linear nature of the north lobby's design, introducing residential touches and natural textures.

Owned by 4C Hotel Group and managed by leading hospitality management company RBH, the hotel, which also has nine state-of-the-art residences, unites the final piece of the Thames pathway connecting the Embankment to the Tower of London which guests will be encouraged to explore with the hotel's Rise & Run club, inspired by the brand's renowned RunWESTIN® program. “By connecting these two sides of London, we have opened a walkway that could help towards a greener city, encouraging locals and visitors alike to walk the beautiful stretch of river,” said Neil Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at 4C Hotel Group. “It has been 80 years in the making in bringing this walkway back for everyday use and we are delighted to see our city united once more.”

Westin Hotels & Resorts participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points for their stay at The Westin London City, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information or to book, please visit www.marriott.com/lonwi and follow along @thewestinlondoncity.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 225 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed®, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. Stay connected to Westin on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About 4C Hotel Group

Founded in 2010, the 4C Hotel Group is a privately-owned hotel development company with a portfolio of properties in key business centres and leisure hotspots across the UK, Canada, Africa, and the Middle East. Headquartered in London, the 4C Hotel Group's mission is to create sustainable, profitable growth through the delivery of positive guest experience, innovative processes, quality partnerships and a commitment to provide opportunities for personal and professional development. To find out more visit www.4chotels.co.uk.

About RBH

RBH is one of the UK's leading independent hotel management companies, with a portfolio of more than 45 hotels, from full-service country hotels to city-centre properties. With offices in both London and Glasgow and an expert team of over 100 hotel specialists, RBH works with businesses all around the UK, helping to maximise return for existing hotel owners, as well as building and developing new hotels since 1997. For the past 20 years, partnerships with some of the most prestigious international hotel brands have included Hilton Hotels & Resorts, IHG, Accor, Wyndham Worldwide and Marriott International. www.rbhmanagement.com.

