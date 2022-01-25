DNA Detection of the Bacteria that Cause Leptospirosis Can Help Prevent New Infections

Last fall, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC Health) issued an advisory about an increase in leptospirosis cases in the city. Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals and can cause a wide range of symptoms, or none at all. Without treatment, leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis, liver failure, respiratory distress, and even death.

According to the NYC Health advisory:

Fourteen people diagnosed with leptospirosis have been reported to date in 2021, more than the total number reported to the New York City Health Department in any prior year. Cases have been identified in all boroughs except Staten Island, with no obvious clustering. Thirteen of the fourteen people were hospitalized with acute renal and hepatic failure, two of whom also had severe pulmonary involvement. One person died as a result of infection. All other hospitalized patients were treated and discharged.

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. The bacteria are spread through the urine of infected animals, including rats. It can get into water or soil and can survive there for weeks to months according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Humans can become infected through:



Contact with urine (or other body fluids, except saliva) from infected animals.



Contact with water, soil, or food contaminated with the urine of infected animals.



CDC also reports the disease can also be an occupational hazard for many people who work outdoors or with animals, such as:



Farmers



Mine workers



Sewer workers



Slaughterhouse workers



Veterinarians and animal caretakers



Fish workers



Dairy farmers



Military personnel



“Leptospirosis occurs worldwide, but is most common in temperate or tropical climates,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The disease has also been associated with swimming, wading, kayaking, and rafting in contaminated lakes and rivers. At EMSL, our laboratories provide rapid environmental testing services for Leptospira utilizing highly sensitive qPCR techniques that provide for extremely accurate results. These tests can be used to quickly identify sources if an infection has already occurred.”

