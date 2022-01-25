Ann Marie Puig discusses business trends expected to be seen in 2022

Although defining some goals on how to improve your administration capabilities will make a huge difference, it is equally important to stay on top of the trends that will influence the entire business this year and in the past. Ann Marie Puig is a business specialist and consultant from Costa Rica, and shares her insight into some of the business trends coming this year.

Although the constant highlights of cryptocurrency and blockchain might not be as evident as they were near the beginning of 2019, they have created a massive example that is impossible to ignore - customers are looking for flexible monetary models and portion methods.

Security and speed are important aspects of the puzzle. This is why the ABA Banking Journal predicts contactless card portions will become a crucial example in physical exchanges. Customers can tap or wave their card at an installment terminal in order to process a purchase quickly and accurately, according to the gauges of eCommerce shops.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), which was first introduced to business in 2018, saw chatbots and remote assistants make their presence felt in large organizations. This trend continued into 2019. It will make great leaps in 2020. These advances are intended to improve customer experience or streamline business processes. All of them could have a significant impact on major concerns as AI becomes more accepted by customers.

Clarifies Puig, “AI chatbots are now able to manage more client care capacities than ever before in recent history.” The customized experience is both positive and awkward, so buyers have a more pleasant experience. This is driving eCommerce sales in ways that are unmatched and improving eCommerce in ways that go beyond anyone's imagination.

Customers want quick satisfaction, and that is what you will find in transport and conveyance. Elements that are able to deliver within 24 hours or less and can be shipped free of charge are winning. According to Puig, “A few studies have shown that up to 60% of customers will choose their foundation based on the conveyance or delivery options.” A faster conveyance process can make the difference between progress and disappointment.

The “gig economy” is used by 75 million Americans. The world we live in is constantly evolving and decentralized, which has opened up new opportunities for individuals to create their unique business experiences. These are just a few examples of remote work that have sparked a significant increase in remote work. According to Gallup, 43% of agents work remotely, low maintenance. While the gig economy may not have had much impact on your industry, it is clear that there will be an ongoing impact on the workplace from moving needs.

This is because representatives place more emphasis on having a flexible workplace to allow them more time. Although remote work can be improved by changing the way agents think about the association, it should still be managed properly to maintain reasonable productivity. Puig adds, “Finding the right balance for achieving versatility as well as eminent results will be fundamental in associations' efforts to protect their best and most outstanding from being ricocheted into the gig economy.”

Retail is constantly changing and it is essential to understand the steps required for a business's success. These examples will help you distinguish between an enterprise that barely gets by and one that achieves significant outcomes.

About Ann Marie Puig

Ann Marie Puig is a business consultancy expert. She is bilingual in Spanish and English, and provides reliable and expert business consultancy services based upon years of experience. She is extremely knowledgeable in current technology, eCommerce and a variety of industries. As a result, her clients are able to trust her to offer a more personal service. When she's not active consulting for a business, she dedicates her time to her family and her community.

