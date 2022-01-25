Xerox Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Financial Summary
- $1.78 billion of revenue in Q4, down 7.9 percent year-over-year, or down 7.4 percent in constant currency; $7.04 billion of FY revenue, up 0.2 percent year-over-year, or down 1.4 percent in constant currency.
- Q4 and FY GAAP (loss)/earnings per share (EPS) of $(3.97) and $(2.56), down $4.33 and $3.40 year-over-year, respectively. Both Q4 and FY GAAP EPS include an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $750 million or $4.38 and $4.08 per share, respectively.
- Q4 and FY adjusted EPS of $0.34 and $1.51, down $0.24 and up $0.10 year-over-year, respectively.
- Q4 adjusted operating margin of 4.8 percent, down 470 basis points year-over-year; FY adjusted operating margin of 5.3 percent, down 130 basis points year-over-year.
- $198 million of operating cash flow in Q4, down $37 million year-over-year; $629 million of FY operating cash flow, up $81 million year-over-year.
- $182 million of free cash flow in Q4, down $39 million year-over-year; $561 million of FY free cash flow, up $87 million year-over-year.
- Delivered $375 million of targeted 2021 gross cost savings through Project Own It, or $1.8 billion since inception.
- Returned more than $1 billion to shareholders, close to double FY 2021 free cash flow.
