Simply Spiked Lemonade™ Sets Sights on Summer 2022 Debut

America's No. 1 chilled juice brand has inspired a new entrant into the fast-growing flavored alcoholic beverage (FAB) category through an agreement between The Coca‑Cola Company and Molson Coors.
The Simply Spiked Lemonade™ variety 12-pack will launch this summer featuring four bold, refreshing flavors with real fruit juice—Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade—in 12-oz. slim cans. Select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans. All 170-calorie varieties of Simply Spiked Lemonade contain 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).
The Coca‑Cola Company's North America Operating Unit will sell beverage base to Molson Coors, which will produce, distribute and market the premium, ready-to-drink Simply Spiked Lemonade brand. In 2021, the two companies collaborated on the launch of Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, which recently expanded nationwide and launched a new line extension: Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer Ranch Water.
“Over the past two years, we've seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Chief Marketing Officer, Molson Coors. “Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply®—a brand known for great flavor—to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that's never been done before.”
Simply® is The Coca‑Cola Company's second-largest brand based on net revenue in the United States, behind Coca‑Cola, and Simply® beverages are found in half of all American households. The Simply Spiked Lemonade™ concept was inspired by the popularity of Simply® juices and ades as cocktail mixers. The brand's fresh, great-tasting flavors pair seamlessly with alcohol.
Simply Spiked Lemonade™ brings something new to the FAB category, which has continued to grow year-over-year into a nearly $2 billion segment, with full-flavored products and innovation leading the charge.
“The Coca‑Cola Company and Molson Coors have a thriving relationship in North America,” said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca‑Cola North America Operating Unit. “The proof is in the success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's national expansion and the introduction of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Ranch Water. With this momentum, we are excited to expand our relationship with products inspired by another one of our most valuable brands: Simply®. We believe people will be excited to try this delicious beverage when it arrives on shelves later this year.”
— WebWireID284385 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.