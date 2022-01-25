Simply Spiked Lemonade™ Sets Sights on Summer 2022 Debut

America's No. 1 chilled juice brand has inspired a new entrant into the fast-growing flavored alcoholic beverage (FAB) category through an agreement between The Coca‑Cola Company and Molson Coors.

The Simply Spiked Lemonade™ variety 12-pack will launch this summer featuring four bold, refreshing flavors with real fruit juice—Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade—in 12-oz. slim cans. Select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans. All 170-calorie varieties of Simply Spiked Lemonade contain 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

The Coca‑Cola Company's North America Operating Unit will sell beverage base to Molson Coors, which will produce, distribute and market the premium, ready-to-drink Simply Spiked Lemonade brand. In 2021, the two companies collaborated on the launch of Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, which recently expanded nationwide and launched a new line extension: Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer Ranch Water.

“Over the past two years, we've seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Chief Marketing Officer, Molson Coors. “Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply®—a brand known for great flavor—to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that's never been done before.”

Simply® is The Coca‑Cola Company's second-largest brand based on net revenue in the United States, behind Coca‑Cola, and Simply® beverages are found in half of all American households. The Simply Spiked Lemonade™ concept was inspired by the popularity of Simply® juices and ades as cocktail mixers. The brand's fresh, great-tasting flavors pair seamlessly with alcohol.

Simply Spiked Lemonade™ brings something new to the FAB category, which has continued to grow year-over-year into a nearly $2 billion segment, with full-flavored products and innovation leading the charge.

“The Coca‑Cola Company and Molson Coors have a thriving relationship in North America,” said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca‑Cola North America Operating Unit. “The proof is in the success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's national expansion and the introduction of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Ranch Water. With this momentum, we are excited to expand our relationship with products inspired by another one of our most valuable brands: Simply®. We believe people will be excited to try this delicious beverage when it arrives on shelves later this year.”

