Occupational Exposure Risks to Phosphine and Other Industrial Chemicals in Puerto Rico

Phosphine is described by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) as a colorless, flammable and explosive gas at room temperature. It smells like garlic or decaying fish and small amounts occur naturally in the environment. It is also made for use in a number of industries.



The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) reports that phosphine is used in the semiconductor and plastics industries, in the production of a flame retardant, and as a pesticide in stored grain. NIOSH also states it is also used as a pesticide in stored tobacco.



Early symptoms of acute phosphine intoxication include pain in the diaphragm, nausea, vomiting, excitement and a phosphorus smell on the breath. Higher levels can cause weakness, bronchitis, pulmonary edema, shortness of breath, convulsions and death. Some effects, such as pulmonary edema, convulsions and liver injury, may appear or continue to be present days after exposure. Long-term exposure to very low levels of phosphine can result in anemia, bronchitis, gastrointestinal effects, and visual, speech and motor problems.



Some examples of workers at risk of being exposed to phosphine according to NIOSH include:



Factory workers that make electronics



Workers in plants that make rat poison



Pest control workers who use it for the control of rats



“Workers in a number of industries may be harmed from exposure to phosphine with the level of exposure depending upon factors such as the dose, duration and work being done,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Inhalation is the most likely route of exposure to phosphine. To protect workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set a Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL) for phosphine and NIOSH has a Recommended Exposure Limit (REL).”



