Share your best iPhone macro photos for Apple's Shot on iPhone Challenge

Apple invites iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users to capture the little things, in a big way, with a macro photography Shot on iPhone Challenge. The challenge starts today and runs through February 16, 2022. Winners will be announced in April.

The iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the most advanced camera system ever in an iPhone, and for the first time users can capture sharp, stunning images with a minimum focus distance of 2 centimeters. To celebrate macro photography, Apple welcomes you to share your favorite macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge. A panel of expert judges from the industry and Apple will review worldwide submissions and select 10 winning photos. The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts. They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition.

The pro camera system on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max features new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, all powered by the unmatched performance of the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. The all-new Ultra Wide camera features a much wider ƒ/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, bringing a 92 percent improvement for low-light environments, producing images that are brighter and sharper. The new lens design, autofocus capability for the first time in the Ultra Wide on iPhone, and advanced software allow users to capture impressive macro images where subjects appear larger than life.

Some of the most impressive examples of macro photography are shots of seemingly everyday objects like a hairbrush, a food item, or a subject in nature like ice, snow, feathers, flowers, insects, or pets. The beauty of macro photography is its ability to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Tips for iPhone 13 Pro macro photography:



Make sure to get close to your subject — you can get as close as 2 centimeters (about an inch) away.





Place the primary point of focus near the center of the frame, as that's where the sharpest focus is when shooting in macro on iPhone.





Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point.





Shoot at .5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or try shooting at 1x for tighter framing — iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing.



Anand Varma

Anand is a National Geographic Explorer and award-winning photographer who believes that a camera is not just a tool to capture what he sees — it's a way to illuminate the layers of beauty and complexity that are otherwise hidden from our naked eye. With a degree in integrative biology, Anand highlights creatures whose incredible details typically go unseen, and discovers new stories behind the science along the way.

Apeksha Maker

Based in Mumbai and co-founder of commercial photography firm The House Of Pixels, Apeksha's photography is a path to “self-expression.” She works with a wide range of leading Indian actors and global brands, and her images are regularly featured in India's top publications like GQ, Elle, and Cosmopolitan.

Peter McKinnon

Peter is an internationally acclaimed photographer, filmmaker, YouTube creator, and entrepreneur. Peter uses his platforms to inspire and help people pursue their passions behind the lens. In 2019, he was named Breakout YouTuber of the Year at the Shorty Awards, and in 2020, he won a Streamy Award for Cinematography. His photography was featured on two special collection coins issued by the Royal Canadian Mint.

Paddy Chao

Paddy is a photographer who specializes in capturing life's moments on iPhone. His work is diverse, covering street, human, landscape, and architectural photography. He has won numerous international photography awards for his iPhone photography, including National Geographic's photo contest, PX3, Mobile Photography Awards (MPA), and IPPAWARDS.

Yik Keat Lee

Yik Keat is a self-taught urban photographer based in Singapore. At only 25 years old, Yik Keat has worked with leading global brands, including Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Adidas, and Porsche on seasonal local campaigns, and top local companies, including Singapore's OCBC Bank and national broadcaster Channel 8 on photography activations. He is known for creating unique narratives out of ordinary daily life and puts immense effort into crafting every piece of visual content. He is active on multiple social media platforms where he teaches others how to craft outstanding mobile photographs.

Arem Duplessis

Arem works closely with some of the most accomplished photographers worldwide in his role as the director of photography in Apple's marketing team. He previously served as design director of The New York Times Magazine for nearly a decade.

Billy Sorrentino

Billy leads photographic experiences across all products with the Apple design team. Before joining Apple, he served as head of creative at WIRED, collaborating with many of the world's most celebrated editorial photographers.

Della Huff

Della leads product management for Photos and Camera software at Apple, and is a passionate photographer who loves exploring and capturing the world with her iPhone.

Kaiann Drance

Kaiann works with talented teams at Apple to deliver products that put great photographic tools in the hands of many — from the first iPod touch with a camera, to the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lineup — in her role as vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Pamela Chen

Pamela leads aesthetics and visual storytelling development for Apple's camera and photos software team, working closely with creators and artists from around the world. She previously served as the editorial director of Instagram and senior photo editor for National Geographic.

Submitting Your Macro Photography

Share your best macro photos taken on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to participate in the challenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #iPhonemacrochallenge#. Please note which model you used to capture your image in the caption. You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format 'firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.' Subject line must be: 'Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.' Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple's editing tools in the Photos app, or edited with third-party software. Submissions will be accepted beginning at 6:01 a.m. PST on January 25, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on February 16, 2022. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and this challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.

-----

Ten winning photos will be featured on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Twitter (@Apple), Apple Instagram (@apple), Apple WeChat, and Apple Weibo accounts, and may appear in Apple Store locations on billboards, Apple internal exhibitions, in digital advertising, and any exhibitions. Winners will be notified on or close to April 12, 2022.

Should you choose to submit your photos via social media, the images must be made public. Ineligible submissions include photos that violate or infringe upon another person's rights, including but not limited to copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity, or any other intellectual property rights or civil rights; contain sexually explicit, nude, obscene, violent, or other objectionable or inappropriate content; or in any way disparage Apple or any other person or party.

Apple believes strongly that artists should be compensated for their work and will pay a licensing fee to the 10 winning photographers for use of such photos on Apple marketing channels. You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, nonexclusive license for one year to use, modify, publish, display, distribute, create derivative works from, and reproduce the photo on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Twitter (@Apple), Apple Instagram (@apple), Apple WeChat, and Apple Weibo accounts, and may appear in Apple Store locations, on billboards, Apple internal exhibitions, in digital advertising, and any exhibitions. Any photograph reproduced will include a photographer credit. If your photo is selected to be featured in marketing materials, you further agree to grant Apple exclusive commercial use of the photo for the life of the license.

Official rules apply; see attached rules for more details.

— WebWireID284376 —