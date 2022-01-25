Remote Patient Monitoring Theme Issue Announced by Telehealth OA Journal

The open access peer reviewed journal, Telehealth and Medicine Today (THMT) is delighted to announce the April 2022 issue theme will be “Remote Patient Monitoring in Care Settings.” This critical issue will examine success and failure of RPM applications and solutions across environments during and in the new COVID era, using technologies that capture data and manage acute and chronic conditions by enhancing monitoring, maintenance, instruction and alerts - where people are located and live, in real time, every day.
Papers should present new, original results and reviews that are unpublished for peer review. Topics may include and are not limited to:
- New ambient AI & machine learning technology applications
- Remote sensors
- Wearable tech and data transmission
- Chronic and post-acute care monitoring systems
- Bedside and remote home monitoring
- Digital literacy
- Elder and senior care monitoring
- Patient & provider stressors
- Reimbursement and CPT coding
- Impact on cost of care
- Intervention strategies and outcomes
- Accuracy of devices and data
- Device security and data privacy
- Consumer friendly tech and trends
- Geographic comparative reviews
- Workforce training
- Startup failures and course corrections
Key Dates:
Submission Deadline: March 1, 2022
Initial Decisions: Ongoing
Final Revisions Submitted for accepted papers: March 15, 2022
Publication: April 30, 2022
For submission guidelines, click here.
To submit a manuscript to the TMT April theme issue, please visit https://telehealthandmedicinetoday.com/index.php/journal/about/submissions.
About
Telehealth and Medicine Today (TMT) is a gold open access international peer reviewed journal examining the value of telehealth and clinical automation, its use and scalable developments, business process guidance, market research and the economic impact of digital health innovations in an evolving health technology sector. Articles feature original research, pilot studies, case use, best practices and perspectives from medical, technical, allied health, policy, safety, economic, strategic, education and social impact disciplines. Authors are encouraged to submit outcomes data for cost efficiencies realized in health system(s), patient populations or clinical practices that demonstrate affordable, accessible, quality care by delivering virtual care in a value based system. A world-class review board includes constructive commentary through rapid and rigorous peer review to strengthen work. The journal is read in 104 countries and is owned by Partners in Digital Heath.
Subscribe https://telehealthandmedicinetoday.com/index.php/journal/user/register
Website: https://telehealthandmedicinetoday.com/index.php/journal
Twitter: @THMToday
Facebook: @TelehealthMedicineToday
— WebWireID284206 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.