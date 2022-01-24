Create Your Lasting Legacy With Jasmin Haley To Present At CMG Impact 2022

As a nationally awarded speaker, coach, podcaster, and author Jasmin Haley is devoted to helping others overcome the epidemic of burnout and live their lives in harmony with their purpose. In this virtual conference hosted by Computer Measurement Group, Inc. (CMG), she shares the methods that she used to overcome her own burnout, build her distinguished speaking career and help dozens of clients find success in their professional and personal lives.

Tech executives and professionals will benefit from this presentation as they learn how to:



Identify the symptoms of burnout before they impair professional and personal life



Recognize and harness personal strengths to build a professional legacy



Utilize The H.E.A.R.T. Methodology™ to share their core message



Recognize the power of their voice and start impacting communities



Haley will kick off Impact 2022's first day of presentations by transporting tech executives and specialists to the toxic world of burnout before showing them the potential they have within themselves to live out their purpose and seek leadership roles in their companies.

CMG Impact 2022 Virtual Conference will host leading experts from global companies like Dell, Epsagon, IBM, Helpsystems, Capital One, Microsoft, and more.

Create Your Lasting Legacy, with Jasmin Haley, is a one-hour presentation being streamed on January 31st at 1 pm EST at CMG's Impact 2022 virtual conference.

Register for the event, or order the recording at https://www.cmgimpact.com/register, use the code HALEY to save.

About Jasmin Haley, Nationally Recognized Speaker and Thought Leader:

As an entrepreneur, sought-after speaker, and founder of the Legacy Scaler™: HEART-Driven Speaker Program. Jasmin knows what it takes to step into a leadership role, find your voice, and build a powerful legacy. She has spoken to and educated over 10,000 audience members since founding her business and has impacted countless others through her podcasts, coaching programs, and consulting business.

