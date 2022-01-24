Deborah Lynn's poetry explores life in all of its facets in the reissue of her book "A Matter of Grace"

Poems bring this beauty to life by using lovely words, especially when they rhyme. Deborah Lynn presents her book “A Matter of Grace,” a collection of lovely poetry that will touch your heart and spirit.
“A Matter of Grace” is a collection of poems that explores life in all of its forms. Deborah Lynn has put together a collection of poetry that is inspiring, informative, and entertaining. Relationships, culture, education, coming of age, femininity, and the contrast between struggle and strife, success and failure, life and death, winning and losing are all explored in this film. She also delves into faith, sisterhood, survival, and God's love, among other topics. If you're searching for a book of poetry that's uplifting, educational, humorous, and thought-provoking, this collection of poems won't let you down. Poems on delicate subjects and personal enrichment, as well as haikus, cinquains, limericks, and lanterns, are among the pieces included.
Deborah Lynn's creative brilliance is on full show, especially when she discusses God's faithfulness as well as delicate current issues that are frequently avoided—for example, societal injustices. The poetry she chose has the potential to touch the heart while also provoking thought in the intellect. She also makes the readers feel more at ease by discussing situations that can happen to everyone on any given day.
Through the eyes of a modern poet, see life in all of its dimensions. Get your copy.
A Matter of Grace
Author: Deborah Lynn
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: September 2021
Book Genre: Poetry
About the Author:
Deborah Lynn is a married mother of three who resides in Detroit, Michigan with her husband, adult children, and pets. She is a veteran educator with a background in English, psychology, and telecommunications. Mrs. Lynn enjoys reading, biking, and playing tennis and basketball.
