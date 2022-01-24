D.L. Brazzell Flournoy Presents and Anthology of Quotes and Affirmations that Challenges the Readers to be the Next Great Thinker

“Mrs. Flournoy's Collection of Quotes and Affirmations,” as D.L. Brazzell Flournoy puts it, “provides a set of ingredients for making lemonade in a life sometimes filled with lemons.” It's about applying the lessons learned from effective leaders throughout history to cure or alleviate the current society's flaws. This uplifting collection of quotes and affirmations seeks out people who are committed to making the most of their time on this planet by remaining true to themselves, being generous with their abilities and gifts, and being open to the idea of constantly offering the best version of themselves. Her objective is to provide a platform for all readers to become engaged thinkers seeking the next great ideas.
Every quote and affirmation in this collection encourages the mind and heart to think outside the box. They motivate, inspire, provoke, and engage people. D.L. Brazzell Flournoy selected the greatest quotes from prominent individuals from many epochs, eras, and nations, as well as famous books, the scriptures, and people from all walks of life. Socrates, Martin Luther King, Barack Obama, Eleonor Roosevelt, Oprah Winfrey, and others are among the prominent philosophers included in her collection.
“I am inspired by quotes and affirmations,” she says, “ which make me believe others will be motivated by them as well.”
D.L. Brazzell Flournoy is a high school English teacher who has previously written and co-authored many publications. In the Company of Writers, Do Your Relationships Define You, A Matter of Grace, and Black Eyed Peas for the Woman's Soul are among her works. Reading and writing are two of her favorite pastimes, as are basketball and tennis.
Mrs. Flournoy's Collection of Quotes and Affirmations: Learning Life's Lessons
Author: Deborah Brazzell Flournoy
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: October 2021
Book Genre: Self-Help › Personal Transformation
About the Author:
D. L. Brazzell Flournoy is a high school English language arts teacher who resides in Detroit with her husband, children, and pets. She enjoys reading, writing, and playing basketball and tennis with her family. Her other published works include an anthology of poems and short stories in which she was co-author, titled In the Company of Writers, Do Your Relationships Define You (Black Male Magazine), and Black Eyed Peas for the Woman's Soul, a collection of essays and poems.
