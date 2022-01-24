Author Sharon Pepper in "Jeremy Q. Taylor and the Cyborg in the Cellar" Presents a Futuristic Tale of Technology and Familial Love

What sets humans apart from cyborgs?



Sharon Q Pepper transports us into the world of “Jeremy Q. Taylor and the Cyborg in the Cellar” in a sci-fi tale interspersed with action, adventures, robotics, and a love for family.



When Jeremy, 16, lost his mother unexpectedly, he was heartbroken and in despair. The incident left Jeremy with a heavy heart and an inability to deal as effectively as his father would have like. Bob Taylor, a scientist working at Human-istic Ltd., a business dedicated to the production of robots for all walks of life, built a cyborg named Addison in order to help his son. Bob wants Addison to be Jeremy's big brother. Addison was nearly flawless. Jeremy first felt inadequate and envious of Addison, who had the physical appearance of a Greek god, and the brain similar to a supercomputer. Addison, on the other hand, is more than a machine. He is also half-human, and he never gave up on Jeremy. The two Taylor boys grew inseparable. However, the prospect of commercially replicating Addison loomed. The evil president of the company wants to take Addison apart, to see how he was made. This could go wrong in a variety of ways, so the boys try to hide Addison from him.

Can the Taylors withstand the threats posed by greed and a desire for power and money?



Discover a story of familial love that transcends species and the ability of science to cure or harm. Come along with Pepper and the Taylors. Get your copy right away.



Jeremy Q. Taylor and the Cyborg in the Cellar

Author: Sharon Pepper

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: September 2021

Book Genre: Science Fiction & Fantasy



About the Author:

Sharon grew up in Yorktown Heights, New York, with two rambunctious siblings. What did she like to do as a child? “I absolutely loved to read…and always had a book in my hands. Writing is and has been fun for me, and it's been a great creative outlet. Before I start to write, I like to ask questions of myself. For instance, for this book, my main question to be answered was, 'What does it mean to be human? Is it just our DNA, or is there something more?'” Readers will find out, in the end.



Sharon's professional background includes the marketing, sales, and administration of educational programs/services and materials. Her education includes an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Additionally, she achieved her MBA from Cal State East Bay, California.

