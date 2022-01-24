Tribute to Manfred Thierry Mugler

L'Oréal pays tribute to the creative genius of a true visionary without whom the fashion and beauty world would not have been the same.

“It is with deep sadness and emotion that we learned of the death of Manfred Thierry Mugler, an exceptional creative genius who will leave his mark on the French fashion and beauty world for decades to come. Manfred Thierry Mugler was always ahead of his time and his creations have inspired a whole generation of new designers. An unwavering and committed pioneer of diversity, inclusion and gender equality, his designs explored new territory, calling on each of us to freely define our own identity and proudly become the person we want to be”, said Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal.

Born in Strasbourg in 1948, Manfred Thierry Mugler created his first personal collection at the age of 25, before founding his eponymous fashion label a year later. A creative genius who saw fashion as a whole, in 1992 he created Angel, one of the most iconic fragrances of all time which, 40 years later, remains one of the greatest success stories of the French and global perfume industry. La Maison Mugler with its Fashion and Fragrance teams joined the L'Oréal group just under two years ago.

All the Group's employees offer their sincerest condolences to Manfred Thierry Mugler's family, friends and all those who were fortunate to work with him.

