Betty Waggoner Relaunches Her Book to Help Individuals Who are Mired by Pain, move on and Enjoy Life

Betty N. Waggoner, a certified evangelist with a background in psychology, was motivated to create a book to help individuals who are in pain, move on and live a life of happiness. She utilizes God's words to heal individuals who are suffering from invisible wounds in her book “Hurt & Hurt.”
Pain is a warning from our bodies that we need to pay more attention to it. Pain, when we are aware of it, becomes a deterrent to future damage. One example is how our muscles contract when we accidentally touch a hot surface, keeping us from burning our hands. Physical pain was established by God as a way of self-preservation.
However, unlike physical pain that leaves bruises, scars, or burns signs, there is a different kind of pain that is harder to detect since it is usually hidden by most people. Betty's book focuses on these kinds of hurt.
In the book, she writes, “Hurt can be shallow or deep and harder for a person to forgive or move on with their life. When a person experiences a situation, they cannot function properly. For example, when a record or CD is playing and gets damaged or scratched, the song will skip or stop playing. The song is now interrupted and cannot move forward until you remove the cd and examine it and find the problem. It has to go through a cleaning or healing process in order for the record to continue playing.”
Waggoner woven Christian principles throughout the book, urging readers to find peace and security in God. The book will be useful to readers regardless of the sort of pain they are experiencing because it covers a wide variety of topics linked to coping with hurts.
Hurt & Hurt: Helping Those Who Have Experienced Hurt and Need Healing
Author: Betty N. Waggoner
Publisher: Your Online Publicist
Published Date: November 2021
Book Genre: Self-help
About the Author:
Betty Attended University of Phoenix where she obtained an Associates of Psychology. She is a proud member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She is married with four children and two grandchildren. She is a devoted Christian who truly loves the Lord.
