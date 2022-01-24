Porsche infotainment system update: more versatile, more intuitive, more intelligent

Porsche is enhancing its infotainment system. The latest, sixth generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in the 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models now has many new functions.
These include native integration of Spotify for the first time, a revised interface design, additional optimisation of Voice Pilot voice assistant, wireless Android Auto connection and improvements for planning charging stops for electric vehicles.Optimised PCM user interface
New, coloured icons make the functions of the revised PCM 6.0 user interface easier to recognise. Porsche made this improvement at the suggestion of its customers.
In addition to a clearer display, the PCM update improves the scope of the Voice Pilot. The integrated voice assistant is further improved and makes it easier to access several functions. These include news, the operating manual and in-car music streaming.Native Spotify integration
Porsche drivers have direct access to their favourite Spotify songs and podcasts in the revised PCM 6.0. Spotify Premium customers can link their account to the vehicle using their Porsche ID and use Spotify as an additional media source.
The vehicle accesses the streaming service provider directly without having to use a smartphone. Through this new integration, drivers will have instant access to more than 70 million songs and 3.2 million podcasts right at their fingertips – all required data is included in Porsche Connect. The app also displays the Like function, all saved playlists and the new Go to Radio option, which looks for a piece of music similar to the one currently playing.Charging Planner with improved algorithms
With electric cars, it is important to plan the route as efficiently as possible. That is why Porsche has improved the calculation of charging sessions in the Charging Planner. The optimised algorithm prioritises to a greater extent charging stations which offer a higher energy output and plans charging stops more efficiently. These improvements are also based on customer feedback. Additionally, the Charging Planner now also takes into account the time required to start and end the charging process at the charging station when calculating the total driving time. Together, these measures make for a much improved charging experience.
For a better overview, a dynamic zoom function for charging stations during the trip has been introduced. The system shows all available charging options in the immediate vicinity including whether or not they are currently in use. In the wider view, the display is limited to fast-charging stations. A new filter makes it possible to sort charging points by output. The PCM 6.0 navigation system also includes a revised route monitor, on which relevant events can be individually displayed or hidden during the trip. The new functions are standard as of now on every newly configured Porsche 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera. The exact scope depends on the equipment and powertrain type of the vehicle.
