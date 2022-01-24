Sontiq® Hosts Free Webinar on How to Stay Safe While Socializing Online

Sontiq, the leader in Intelligent Identity Security, today announced a 15-minute webinar on Wednesday, January 26th, for individuals interested in ensuring online socializing doesn't put you, your family and your business at risk of identity and cyber crimes.
Internet gaming, social media, online dating and planning vacations — our digital lives help brighten and extend the shorter winter days. Just don't forget to take steps to keep your socializing free of scammers looking to steal your money, your identity and your peace of mind.
In this brief but info-packed session, Sontiq's Eduard Goodman, Chief Privacy Officer, will detail common cyber threats faced when socializing online and best practices to protect against them.
- WHAT: Escape Winter Doldrums Safely | 5 Ways to Protect Your Online Socializing
- WHEN: Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 | 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
- WHERE: Online – complete the registration form today:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7200141319443427855?source=EventAlert
- WHO: This webinar is ideal for individuals and family members, as well as business leaders and HR/employee experience stakeholders interested in how to practice safe online habits.
About Sontiq
Sontiq (pronounced Son-tick), a TransUnion company, is an intelligent identity security company arming businesses and consumers with a full range of award-winning identity and cyber monitoring solutions, as well as best-in-class restoration and response offerings. Sontiq products empower millions of customers and organizations to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq has an outstanding track record for delivering high-touch support and fraud remediation services, demonstrated through its 99% customer satisfaction ratings. www.sontiq.com
