Fabian Oefner: the artist behind the first NFT in the history of Lamborghini

Automobili Lamborghini discloses further information about the recently announced first NFT (non-fungible token) project in the company's history. The artist behind the five pairs of a physical and a digital piece of art is renowned Swiss artist Fabian Oefner. The physical artwork, the Lamborghini Space Key, celebrates the innovation spirit of the Italian super sports car manufacturer, while the digital piece of art has yet to be unveiled.

Fabian Oefner explains his two creations: “What I was interested in by creating this project is the intersection between the digital and the physical world. This fascination can be seen in two facets of the project: The car and its components, something physical and real gets transformed into something digital, a photograph of a moment in time, that never existed. And the carbon fiber piece, something physical and tangible, that serves as a key to access the digital experience of the art piece. In both cases, there is a metamorphosis from the physical to the digital world.”

The physical element of the project is the Space Key, five thumbnail-sized pieces of carbon fiber that have spent seven months in outer space on board the ISS as part of a research project of Lamborghini. After returning to earth and after numerous scientific tests, Oefner engraved the carbon fiber pieces with a unique QR code linking the digital component. Each NFT is inscribed with the title and is individually numbered. By scanning the code on the carbon fiber accessing the NFT, the physical and digital world come together.

Further details about this NFT project Space Time Memory will be shared in the following days, including the nature of the digital artwork, the auction house, and the date and time of the auction with the link to the auction registration.

What are NFTs?

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are unique identifiers recorded on a distributed ledger known as Blockchain and tied to a digital asset such as pictures, videos, music, or other records (e.g. vehicle VIN numbers). Each token is unique, allowing their owners to guarantee asset authenticity, scarcity, programmability and trackability over the internet.

About Fabian Oefner

Fabian Oefner's work explores the boundaries between time, space and reality. He creates fictional moments and spaces, that look and feel absolutely real, yet aren't. Through this, Oefner dissects the different components of reality and gives us a clearer understanding of how we perceive and define it. Inspired by science, Oefner's approach to art is highly methodical and at the same time playful for unexpected moments to happen. He creates carefully orchestrated works, that are planned down to the last detail as well as pieces, that use a loose framework for art to happen.

