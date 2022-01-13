Reshmin Chowdhury and Jermaine Jenas to host The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2021

When football's greatest stars receive The Best FIFA Football Awards on 17 January for their performances during last season, they will be introduced by a pair of world-class hosts: Reshmin Chowdhury and Jermaine Jenas. The Best FIFA Football Awards™ ceremony will be held as a virtual TV show, broadcasted from the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

Reshmin Chowdhury is a multilingual English sports journalist and broadcaster who works for BT Sport, talkSPORT and the BBC. Reshmin was also host at the 2020 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards and was acting as a presenter on the Green Carpet at the 2018 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards in London.

Jermaine Jenas, is certainly one of England's most recognisable footballers and a successful broadcaster, columnist and football pundit. During his football career (he has played for Nottingham Forest FC, Newcastle United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC), Jermaine played in the Premier League and played 21 games for England. Since retiring from the game, Jermaine has established himself as a respected pundit for BBC and BT Sport.

The crowning of The Best of the season will be held at the Home of FIFA, in Zurich, on 17 January, (19.00 CET) and will be streamed live on FIFA.com and FIFA's YouTube channel.

