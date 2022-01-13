Blackstone Announces Final Close for Fourth Capital Opportunities Fund

Blackstone BX announced the final close of Blackstone Capital Opportunities Fund IV (“COF IV”). With the final close of COF IV, Blackstone Credit has $8.75 billion available for its opportunistic private debt strategy. COF has an almost 15-year track record of providing private financings for businesses of all sizes and across industries.

Louis Salvatore, Co-Portfolio Manager of the Capital Opportunities Funds, said: “We are pleased to have closed our fourth COF fund and are very appreciative of the strong support from our Limited Partners. We believe our track record, scale and structuring expertise position us as a valuable partner to private equity sponsors and large cap companies.”

Rob Petrini, Co-Portfolio Manager of the Capital Opportunities Funds, added: “Our latest fund is off to a terrific start, leveraging our strong sourcing engine and broad mandate to invest in a diverse set of industries, geographies and structures. We are driving the secular trend of large companies increasingly accessing private capital through our scale and also capitalizing on Blackstone's thematic approach to investing.”

COF IV has already made 12 investments and commitments with a focus on high growth industries, such as technology and healthcare.

Blackstone Credit is one of the world's largest credit-focused asset managers. Blackstone's Credit and Insurance segment has $188 billion of AUM as of the third quarter of 2021.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative investment firm. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $731 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com.

