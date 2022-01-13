Real Madrid arrives in Riyadh on Emirates Expo Superjumbo, ready for Spanish Super Cup match

The Emirates A380 emblazoned with the blue Expo 2020 “mobility” livery has landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, carrying one of the most popular clubs in global football; Real Madrid, all the way from Madrid, Spain, to defend their title at the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.
Onboard this special charter flight, guests and players from the Spanish club experienced the airline's signature inflight services to rest and unwind in complete comfort ahead of their much-anticipated match. This included exquisite onboard gourmet meals and full flatbeds with premium bedding in First and Business Class, over 4,500 channels of the latest movies, TV shows and music on Emirates' ice inflight entertainment system, and Emirates' famous shower spa at 40,000 ft. above ground.
Emirates' friendly and professional crew ensured the well-being of all onboard, with enhanced health and safety measures and the observance of protocols such as the wearing of masks.
Emirates is the world's largest operator of the iconic double-decker A380 aircraft which attracts excitement from aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters wherever it flies. Customers also love the Emirates A380 experience for its spacious cabins and award-winning inflight products in all classes.
Since 2011, Emirates has been Real Madrid's official main sponsor, bringing together two of the world's most globally recognised brands in aviation and football. With a global fan base of 500 million, the Spanish Club has established itself as a major force in sports, and has consistently played in the top division since its inception. As the world's largest international airline, Emirates continues to connect Real Madrid with fans and spectators from every corner of the globe, through various events that create moments of inspiration and joy.
