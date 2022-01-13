Joseph Wolf to join Credit Suisse as CEO of Credit Suisse Financial Services (Israel) Ltd

Credit Suisse announced the appointment of Joseph Wolf as CEO of Credit Suisse Financial Services (Israel) Ltd., subject to the relevant approvals, as of April 4, 2022.

Andreea Grob, Market Area Head Israel and Emerging Europe Multi-Shore Solutions at Credit Suisse said: “Under Joseph Wolf's leadership, we are poised to start the next chapter of our Credit Suisse franchise in Israel as we progress on our journey to become the wealth manager of choice. With Joseph's in-depth knowledge of the technology sector and deep relationships with key Israeli tech players, we look forward to partnering further with entrepreneurs as Israel continues to go from strength to strength as one of the world's leading Tech hubs.”

Anton Cherny, Head of Emerging Europe, Wealth Management at Credit Suisse added: “Joseph's arrival will provide further impetus and expertise to our Israeli business, where the synergy between wealth management and investment banking is at the heart of our strategy. We will continue to invest and hire in Israel as one of Credit Suisse Wealth Management's priority markets."

Joseph Wolf brings some 27 years of banking experience, with a focus on the Israeli technology sector. Most recently in his 14 years with Barclays, Joseph was Deputy Director of US Equity Research in New York where he was on the Research Executive Committee and Investment Policy Committee. Prior to that he led a number of research teams in Israel for Barclays, Lehman Brothers and UBS. Joseph has an MBA and a BSc in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University.

Credit Suisse has been serving clients in Israel since 2007 with our local and global capabilities. Credit Suisse is present in more than 50 countries and is one of the global leaders in wealth management.

