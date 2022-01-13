Amira Learning Named The First Texas Education Agency Approved Tutor Powered By A.I.

Amira Learning, the first-of-its-kind voice A.I.-powered reading tutor for children, announces today that it has been approved for inclusion in Texas Education Agency (TEA)'s Vetted Texas Tutor Corps (VTTC) provider list. The recognition comes as the State of Texas seeks to connect districts and charter schools with high-quality tutor providers and solutions to combat unfinished learning caused by COVID-19 disruptions in schools.

By combining A.I.-powered intelligent tutoring with human tutors, Amira is able to provide high-impact, scalable, accountable, and cost-effective support to local education agencies (LEAs) to meet HB 4545 requirements.

Through its partnership with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), Amira currently supports over 400 school districts nationally, including 30 Texas LEAs and 75,000 Texas students. Amira's services in Texas include delivering the digital version of the TPRI assessment and screener. Districts implement Amira programs via two complementary means:



Intelligent tutoring is delivered by Amira's software—the first A.I.-powered reading coach and teacher's assistant. Always-available, infinitely patient, and highly-trained, Amira uses speech recognition while students read out loud, assessing mastery, and delivering personalized guided practice using more than 40 Science of Reading-based tutoring techniques.



Amira Tutoring, a division within Amira Learning, gives K-5 students a tutoring regime that couples Amira's software with high dosage tutoring from qualified teachers, informed by diagnostics generated from Amira's automated TPRI assessment. Tutors are able to utilize Amira's software in assessment, progress monitoring, diagnostic, practice, and other data forms to understand student skills gaps and optimize instructional delivery.



“We're proud to receive this recognition from the state of Texas and we are excited to expand our ongoing efforts there,” said Mark Angel, CEO and Co-Founder of Amira Learning. “Through our recognition as a TEA-approved tutoring provider, we will be better able to serve the diverse needs of LEAs across Texas.”

If you are a parent or teacher, ask your district to contact Amira to learn more. Texas LEA administrators who are interested in what Amira can do for their students can visit https://www.amiralearning.com/ to learn how Amira can help your district's learning loss and accelerate reading mastery with your students.

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning has developed the world's first intelligent reading assistant that encourages children to read aloud, assesses their skills, and tutors them to accelerate reading mastery. Founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance, and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon University, the company's mission is to help close the 43 million person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Amira has raised more than $20M from investors, including Owl Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Authentic Ventures, Outcomes Collective, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, ReThink Education, and GSV AcceleraTE, and is currently being used by more than 1,800 schools, reaching almost 400,000 students across the country. To learn more about Amira, visit amiralearning.com.

