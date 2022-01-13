2022 Samsung QLED and Lifestyle TVs Recognized By Top Global Certification Institutes For Eye Comfort, Safety and Color Accuracy

• Lifestyle TVs receive 'Glare-Free' verification from UL, 'Eye Care' certification from VDE in Germany
• Twenty new QLED models named world's-first 'Pantone Validated' screens
Samsung Electronics announced that its 2022 QLED and Lifestyle TVs have been recognized by leading global certification institutes for eye safety and color technology. The news comes as the company announced its newest QLED and Lifestyle TVs at CES 2022.
The 2022 Samsung Lifestyle TVs won the 'Eye Care' Certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) in Germany, one of Europe's largest technical-scientific associations with more than 36,000 members. The certification applies to Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle TV models including The Frame, The Serif and The Sero. The screens are evaluated on various categories, including 'Safety', 'Gentle to the eyes', flicker level, uniformity and color fidelity.
The new Lifestyle TVs were assessed for safety from blue light emission and melatonin inhibition levels based on a light hazard classification method set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle TVs satisfy the IEC's standards for screen flickering, which can cause eye fatigue or headache for viewers. They were also recognized for excellence in color fidelity and picture quality uniformity, both elements of which contribute to eye comfort level while watching TV.
Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle TVs1 were also verified as 'Glare-Free' by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a leading independent safety science company. UL's verification validates the 'Glare-Free' claim by assessing the products against Unified Glare Rating (UGR) testing standard set by the International Commission on Illumination (CIE). Samsung's new Lifestyle TV models use a new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties to deliver the optimal brightness and provide the best picture quality without glare.
- Reflected Glare, which determines whether the objects on a TV screen are visible even when external light is reflected on the surface
- Discomfort Glare, which determines whether a TV screen is too bright
- Disability Glare, which determines whether a TV screen is overly bright when watching TV in a dark room
These glare assessments were calculated based on test results of watching TV in both 300 lux, which is equivalent to a brightly lit work area, and in 70 lux, which is usually the value for a dimly lit work area.
Additionally, Samsung's all new 2022 QLED models received the world's first 'Pantone Validated' certification from Pantone, the world-famous brand in the global color industry and creator of the Pantone Matching System (PMS).
These models receiving this recognition from Pantone include all 20 newly released models – 15 QLED TVs in both 4K and 8K and five monitors. Samsung's 2022 QLED TV line-up was recognized for its accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colors and newly added 110 skin tone shades.
“As TVs become more of an entertainment hub in the home, there's an increased demand for screens with top-tier picture quality that minimize eye strain,” said Seokwoo Yong, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “This recognition from leading global institutes validates our technology that delivers best-in-class images along with the most comfortable watching experience.”
1 Applicable to Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle TVs consisting of The Frame, The Serif and The Sero.
