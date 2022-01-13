The AGO rings in the new year artfully with online programs celebrating the sounds and tastes of the Caribbean

This winter, the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) invites everyone to spark their senses, as it presents an exciting line up of online programs and courses exploring the intersection of art, sound and taste. Bringing together educators, musicians, chefs, curators, singers, artists and writers from across North America and the Caribbean, the AGO's winter 2022 public programming is heavily inspired by the original AGO exhibitions, Fragments of Epic Memory and Matthew Wong: Blue View. The AGO is temporarily closed, but through its robust online programs, continues to connect with artists, students, educators and families across Ontario.

“The demand for our Virtual School Programs and its success in bringing art education to classrooms and living rooms across Ontario, all free of charge, reminds us how important art is to the wellbeing of our community,” said Audrey Hudson, the AGO's Richard & Elizabeth Currie Chief, Education & Programming. “This winter we are thrilled to debut two new original video series - our first food-focused conversation series, and an exciting series of studio tours curated by youth – and present our first Mandarin and Mohawk language programs. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Museum when allowed, and in the meantime, are pleased to continue sharing art with our public.”

Highlights from AGO's winter programming season are listed below. Registration is now open for all events, including Virtual School Programs and Adult courses. For more details, visit ago.ca/events and ago.ca/learn.

AGO WINTER 2022 PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

AGO Virtual School Programs

Free of charge to students, parents, educators and caregivers everywhere, the AGO's Virtual School Program returns this winter, delivering live 30-minute field trips, Monday to Friday, via Zoom. Led by AGO Art Educators, three sessions are presented every morning, each designed especially for students in JK to Grade 3, Grade 4 to 8 and Grade 9 to 12. Sessions are organized thematically and draw on artworks and objects from the AGO Collection. The AGO Virtual School Program is excited to welcome educators from the following cultural organizations this winter: