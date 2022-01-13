Bloomberg Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating for Majority of its Global Office Portfolio

Bloomberg has achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating on Facility Operations and Management through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for 78 locations and over 4.6 million square feet of office space (427,000 square meters) – representing more than 90% of the company's global office portfolio. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement, and emergency plans that address a Covid-19 environment now and into the future.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bloomberg enhanced many of its protocols with a focus on cleaning and sanitation, including upgrading some of the practices and products, and reducing surface contact in common areas. Another huge area of focus has been the monitoring and enhancement of air quality in Bloomberg offices.

In addition to office enhancements, Bloomberg established new health entry requirements into its buildings, and had already implemented robust business continuity plans in addition to established programs that focus on supporting the mental health of its employees. These policies and procedures enabled Bloomberg to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

“The health and safety of our staff and visitors in our offices is of utmost priority for Bloomberg,” said Beth Mazzeo, Chief Administrative Officer at Bloomberg. “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic we've been working on making our offices as safe as possible. Transparency is an important value at Bloomberg and the WELL Health-Safety Rating provides validation that the programs we have in place meet a rigorous third-party standard.”

The WELL Health-Safety Rating includes more than 20 features across the following core areas: cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, air and water quality management, stakeholder engagement and communication, and innovation. A minimum of 15 of features need to be met to achieve the rating.

“Bloomberg employs thousands around the world and influences the lives of many more through the Bloomberg Terminal, its global media network as well as through its corporate philanthropic initiatives. The company's significant achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating across a portfolio of properties—from New York and New Delhi to Shanghai and São Paulo—underscores its commitment to putting people first,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of IWBI. “We are excited to have Bloomberg join us in bringing the benefits of WELL to everyone, everywhere.”

The 78 Bloomberg office locations have been awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of a third-party documentation review to confirm that they have met the feature specific intents and requirements.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on Covid-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI's WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

To learn more about Bloomberg's sustainability initiatives and to read the 2020 Impact Report visit www.bloomberg.com/impact.

