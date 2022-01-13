Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 Pre-Collection

I wanted to explore a different experience bringing my collections to life, so I have decided to open up my precollection to a new creative voice each season. Someone special to me who inspires me and whose unique creativity surrounds me in my personal life. Creativity means freedom and it is about empathy and communication with others. It is your voice, your identity, something inside you which you want to share with others. So, I was excited about the conversation that would happen when our creative worlds come together and see how their interpretation of my identity comes to life. I am thrilled to announce Lea T as my first partner for this new creative series debuting with the Autumn/ Winter 2022 pre-collection. Lea is my family, my love, not only someone so connected to animals and nature but also someone who is able to balance fierce femininity and an effortlessly gentle romantic softness. This series is about a celebration of identity, style and family.

Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer

The collection celebrates style and identity, togetherness and freedom, nature and the outdoors.

Here we see a modern twist on the house codes that have made Burberry the brand it is today. An eclectic British style melded with exploration and the ability to go beyond. Themes surrounding adventure and discovery, both in the physical world and on a personal level – removing the boundaries to creativity and self-expression.

The Autumn/Winter 2022 Pre-Collection is the first in the new creative series, Friends and Family. Riccardo Tisci will be partnering with inspiring creatives from unexpected backgrounds for each Pre-Collection. In a true celebration of togetherness, style and family, the creative partner will interpret the Burberry identity established since Tisci joined the house, styling the collection and bringing a personal creative identity to each show. For this collection, Riccardo partnered with Lea T who is a long-standing collaborator and a part of the Burberry family. She has featured as a model in Burberry campaigns and walked the Spring/Summer 2021 runway show.

The collection delves into the outdoors. Signature outerwear is refreshed in new oversized silhouettes with reconstructed details – inspired by a youthful and fresh interpretation of classic utility and exploration styles. This is seen on silk twill short-sleeve shirts, wool skirts and T-shirts featuring the new British Isles, mirrored globe and Monogram map prints. There is a continuation of the freedom of the British craft movement in the fluidity of dresses and geometric prints on jackets, overshirts and jumpers.

“Creativity is closely linked to our interests, to what surrounds us and to our passions. All this leads us to broaden our mind and creatively explore self-expression. This is one of the most important and deep challenges we have in this life because it has to do with reflection - the courage and strength you need to be able to understand who you are.

I have been working with Riccardo for many years and it was a great experience to do it from a new perspective this time because this creative series brilliantly highlights the people surrounding the creator who produced those clothes. Through this, Riccardo undresses himself and shares a new interpretation from someone close to him and he does that with great respect for their vision.

Today, Burberry is like a big window, a place where you can be free to build and a space to create wonderful things. Looking at the history of the brand, I see interesting things that can be linked to an urban life, but also the desire of those who escape to the wonderful woods of England. It's the respect for this nature and one's own nature that I wanted to explore, even if it goes outside the canons created by this society in which we live. It is essential to dare in life as long as we always respect our own nature.” Lea T, Stylist

WOMEN

The trench reconstructed as a bib, in a patchwork of beige and neutral shades, or in dark truffle brown lambskin. New interpretations of the car coat in soft fawn or deep fern green tropical gabardine with cape details.

A wool tailored overcoat worn with a botanical sketch-print T-shirt and wide-leg trousers highlighted with over-the-knee splits. Tactile faux-fur outerwear in a camel mohair-blend or a coat with layered leather lapels.

Technical jackets imbued with high-fashion functionality, from nylon and rib-knit hybrids to a trench-inspired short parka with a zipped panel. Geometric stitching adorns down-filled styles and diamond-quilted barn jackets.

SHOES AND ACCESSORIES

Women's leather over-the-knee sock boots. Chunky soles feature across lace-up boots with contrast topstitching, sandals in leather or velvet, and leather loafers with polished logo graphic studs. Stiletto-heel sandals in leather or with our trench-belt detail. Our new quilted lambskin sneaker with signature overshoe in optic white. New slides in bright orange and black rubber with net detail and reconstructed check sole.

BAGS

Introducing the Elizabeth bag, a classic crossbody style in black, warm tan, and midnight navy leather, detailed with a logo graphic embossed front closure.

New interpretations of the Rhombi bag in black quilted-check lambskin or a caged design in dark birch brown leather and a cotton blend. The Lola family is refreshed in new season fabrics – the classic shape in map-print silk with a tortoiseshell-effect chain strap and the bucket iteration in warm tan or the new needle-punch canvas. The signature Olympia bag in cool beige embossed calf leather.

The British Isles map print and Monogram motif on a round Louise bag. A rabbit-shaped dark brown faux-fur bag. A canvas and leather holdall in dark birch brown exploded check. A black quilted Monogram lambskin tote.

MEN

A daring approach to classic outerwear. A camel tailored overcoat appliquéd with a botanical sketch print, worn with a wool and cashmere hooded jacket and wide-leg trousers. A panelled car coat fuses signature cotton gabardine with camel hair and wool. A bomber jacket with accents of black leather and a cut-out Thomas Burberry Monogram and a distressed leather peacoat with exaggerated lapels.

Exploration styles feature a dark olive poncho worn over a reconstructed car coat with a drawstring waist. Colour-block padded styles nod to the outdoors, from a geometric print overshirt to a dark truffle brown parka with a detachable hood. New-season map prints adorn a cotton sweater, organza T-shirt, and a Monogrammed silk shirt – all underpinned with corduroy cargo trousers.

A hybrid-style cashmere and wool cardigan with removable nylon twill panel is rebelliously layered over an English-fit tuxedo or a tailored overcoat in wool. Knitwear elevation continues in a cableknit sweater with crystal embellishments and a dark truffle brown wool sweater with cut-out details.

KEY COLOURS

A neutral palette of camel, soft fawn and deep taupe is complemented with autumnal tones of dark truffle, deep beech and dark birch brown. Accents of bright orange, deep fern green, pale blue and red.

KEY PATTERNS AND PRINTS

The seasonal map print in Monogram, British Isles, and globe iterations. New botanical sketch and label prints. The house check is reimagined as a chevron pattern or an exploded version in a dark birch brown check. A patchwork of beige and neutral shades as well as geometric colour blocks.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 pre-collection was photographed in line with the COVID-19 social distancing measures.

ABOUT LEA T

Lea T is a world-renowned top model, featuring on the covers and major editorial coverage in highly established and globally recognised magazines. She is also passionate about social human rights and environmental issues. Lea T has a long-standing personal relationship with Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, who considers her a part of his own family. She has featured as a model in Burberry campaigns and walked the Spring/Summer 2021 runway show.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Photographer: Chris Rhodes

Styling: Lea T

Make-up: Anne Sophie Costa

Hair: Soichi Inagaki

Models: Anita Pozzo, Bing Bing Liu, David Van Ess, Jota Mombaça, Maria Keidj, Sacha Ezb, Slim Soledad

