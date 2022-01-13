Vans X Sandy Liang Collection

This spring, Vans reunites with Lower East Side, NY designer Sandy Liang for a third footwear and apparel collaboration. Inspired by the '90s and childhood nostalgia, Sandy Liang has once again placed her signature stamp on some of Vans' most iconic footwear and apparel pieces. Looking to elevate beloved styles, this head-to-toe collection reflects the designer's deeply personal connection to New York City.

With passions spanning fashion, film, architecture and concept design, Sandy Liang personifies the creative expression that is synonymous with Vans. Sandy uses grandma fashion, sport femme, nostalgia, and humor as her guiding design principles for the footwear and apparel assortment. This season's footwear lineup features four Classic footwear styles. The Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0 showcases a delicate, all-over rose embroidered canvas upper while the Style 73 DX takes retro inspiration of the Sidestripe and a floral embroidery on one side of the uppers and “Lower East Side Lover” on the other side.

Vans' original deck shoe, the Authentic 44 DX receives multi-colored gingham fabric makeover and a lace collar and a detachable pouch on the tongue. Sandy Liang helps Vans to debut a brand-new silhouette, the Sk8-Hi Tapered Modular, a hi-top with a deconstructed slim collar that has novelty lace trim and a removable outsole unit so that the style can be transformed to be worn with or without the outsole.

Key looks from the apparel assortment include the Vans x Sandy Liang Chore Coat in cotton canvas with all-over embroidery, patch pockets, and a corduroy collar for a new take on a workwear staple. The Vans x Sandy Liang Hoodie is a heavy weight, French terry with a relaxed fit and custom screen-printed details that pairs perfectly with the Authentic Chino, a twill pant that has been updated to include novelty embroidery at the back pocket, interior waistband and at the bottom of the leg cuff so it can peek out when the pants are rolled up.

Accessories like the Vans x Sandy Liang bucket hat in cotton canvas with daisy embroidery around the brim, the Vans x Sandy Liang crossbody bag uses nylon and is the perfect companion to carry your water bottle while you're on the go. Sandy Liang brought her quintessential fleece design to the Vans collection with an all-over printed Sherpa mock neck jacket along with a matching Sherpa crossbody that has the multi-color floral and butterfly Sherpa on one side and a quilted nylon back panel on the other.

Sandy opted for intentionally ironic graphics for both footwear and apparel. The Authentic 44 DX is a digitally printed replica of a shoe that Sandy customized herself with scribbles of happy butterflies that carry through to a matching short sleeve tee, pullover and crossbody bag. The beloved Half Cab 33 DX has been transformed with green Sherpa uppers and a custom flower eyelet.

For more information, and where to purchase, please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans' most exclusive product drops.

