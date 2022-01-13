Reebok and BAPE® Unveil Latest Collaboration Featuring the Club C 85 and Instapump Fury

Reebok and BAPE® unveil their latest product collaboration: a unique refresh of the Club C 85 and Instapump Fury. While the two brands have released several collaborations together throughout the years, this capsule marks their first time updating the well-known Instapump Fury and third time designing a Club C 85.
Founded in 1993, Japanese streetwear brand BAPE® surfaced from the underground Harajuku scene. Since its origin, the label has emerged into a legendary, celebrity-desired brand famous for its bold graphic designs, including the “APE HEAD”, “BAPE® BAMO”, “BABY MILO®” and “BAPE STATM”.
Combining BAPE®'s recognizable graphics and design sensibilities with Reebok's foundation and heritage, the highly-anticipated collaboration provides a fresh take on the iconic silhouettes. Specifically, the Club C 85 features several of its traditional design components blended with new details including red and blue stitching and the BAPE® STATM logo. The Instapump Fury showcases an exclusive combination of BAPE® CAMO – a mix of the streetwear label's COLOR CAMO and 1ST CAMO prints – as well as other new design elements such as its signature ape head positioned on the silhouette's “Pump.”
The Reebok x BAPE® campaign creative is headlined by renowned recording artist, Bryson Tiller, along with label mates, Ryan Trey and Nia Sultana. Bryson's longtime collaborator, Ro.Lexx, led all photography, capturing both silhouettes paired with BAPE® apparel.
Both the Club C 85 ($150; Q47367) and Instapump Fury ($200; Q47370) will be available globally in BAPE STORE® locations and on US.BAPE.COM starting Saturday, January 15 and worldwide on Reebok.com and select retailers on Friday, January 21 at 10AM ET
