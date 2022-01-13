NeuraLight Augments Leadership Team with Ex-Flatiron CTO, Gil Shklarski, as Scientific Co-Founder and Board Observer

NeuraLight, the company digitizing neurological insights with AI, today announced the addition of Gil Shklarski, Ph.D. as Scientific Co-Founder and Board Observer. Previously Dr. Shklarski served as the Chief Technology Officer of Flatiron Health, a health tech company dedicated to improving cancer treatment and advancing research, which was acquired by Roche for $1.9B. There, he built the technology division from scratch and supported the company's growth for 9 years. In his new role at NeuraLight, Dr. Shklarski will help the startup in its next phase of growth as it moves from a Seed to Series A round.

“Having been an early investor in NeuraLight from the start, I've been impressed with the quality of people the company has brought on and the velocity in tech, clinical, and commercial discovery they've had in the last year,” states Dr. Shklarski. “I decided to join as an integral part of the team because I truly believe the team and technology have the potential to transform the lives of people with neurological disorders, and I look forward to helping implement this technology in clinical trials at the commercial level.”

At Flatiron, Dr. Shklarski oversaw software engineering, information security, technical operations, data insight engineering, and product design functions. Before Flatiron, he built mission-critical high-scale data processing systems for Microsoft, Facebook, and the Israel Defense Forces, both as a developer and a manager. Dr. Shklarski currently serves as General Partner at Operator Partners and at NeuraLight, he will be working closely with executive management to define the strategic playbook and execute on the commercial aspects, as the company launches its first clinical trials.

“Adding Gil to our team is one of those rare inflection points that will change the trajectory of our company for years to come,” noted Dr. Micha Breakstone, CEO and Co-founder of NeuraLight. “Gil is not only one of the most brilliant operators we've worked with, but one of the most dedicated and thoughtful ones, and having Gil's expertise in the digital health space will be invaluable as we drive forward into 2022.”

Dr. Shklarski began his involvement with the company as an investor and advisor, having worked closely for more than four years with NeruaLight's CTO and Co-Founder, Eddy Ben-Ami, many years ago, in the space of signal processing. Today, nearly twenty years after working with Eddy, Gil joins Neuralight to help leverage proprietary Computer Vision and Deep Learning technology to set a new gold standard for neurological evaluation and care. The company leverages signal processing to extract data on movements of the eye – oculometrics – from video captured by a standard smartphone or web camera. To date, NeuraLight has raised $5.5M in seed funding from leading VCs and biotech angel investors, including the CEOs of Clover Health, Immunai, and Instacart.

