Adding Twitter, Respondology Now Offers Brands - Protection On Four Major Social Media Platforms

Respondology is excited to announce that they now moderate replies/comments on social media giant Twitter.
Respondology recognized that the marketplace had a need for a platform that supports the efforts of social media teams. Their platform, the Mod™, automates and streamlines social media moderation, and today, with the addition of Twitter, brings the number of social platforms that they work with to four – including major social platforms: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Companies spend significant dollars and countless hours developing their brands only to be sullied by racist and homophobic hate speech, spam, bots and general vulgarities on their social channels. While their social teams are charged with moderating and managing comments and interactions from fans, bots and trolls alike, not just for one platform but all of them, it can quickly become a Herculean task.
Respondology has answered the call to help brands moderate comments and replies effectively and efficiently. They use a blend of proprietary technology and human moderators to combat online hate speech, spam and bots, quickly, in real-time, 24/7/365, and without making the online trolls the wiser – all from one centralized platform.
“Consumer and sports brands know the situation with online hate, spam and bots unfortunately gets worse every day,” said Erik Swain, President, Respondology. “We allow them to say, “enough is enough” and take back control of their brands with the convenience of one streamlined platform.”
About Respondology
Boulder, Colorado-based Respondology is one of the only social media moderating companies in the world fully integrated with social media platforms (including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter) to actively root out hate speech and spam in seconds 24/7/365. Founded by 20+ year digital advertising veterans with deep experience helping brands place ads in content-safe locations, clients include national consumer and sports brands. Respondology is part of the Boulder Heavy Industries (BHI) portfolio.
Contact: Scott Lahde, scott@conduitworks.com , +1-917-714-6147
— WebWireID283827 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.