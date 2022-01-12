General Motors Introduces CarBravo™ – A New Way to Shop for Used Vehicles









Customers can shop online, at the dealership or a combination of both



Wide selection of inventory including non-GM makes and models



Benefits, support and service throughout ownership experience



General Motors introduced today CarBravo, a new way to shop for used vehicles. CarBravo will elevate the shopping, buying and ownership experience by offering used-vehicle customers access to an expansive inventory, an omnichannel shopping experience and exclusive ownership benefits.

“CarBravo will give customers more choice and access to shop significantly expanded inventories of both the dealer and a national central stock of GM used vehicles. Importantly, the program features will also be offered on non-GM used vehicles,” said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president of GM North America, “CarBravo is designed to provide customers the convenience to shop how they want, where they want – online, at the dealership or both.”

CarBravo will also deliver a seamless customer experience through GM's new digital retail platform (DRP). The DRP will provide a simple and transparent shopping interface featuring clear dealer pricing, vehicle history reports and 360-degree views of the vehicle. All CarBravo vehicles will be inspected and reconditioned to meet standards set by GM. Customers can receive guaranteed online offers, from the industry standard Black Book, to buy their vehicles even if they do not purchase a vehicle through CarBravo.

Peace of mind is built into CarBravo with standard warranty coverage on all vehicles, an extensive nationwide network of dealerships for service and maintenance, and wide-ranging ownership benefits that include roadside service, courtesy transportation, and OnStar and SiriusXM trials on eligible vehicles1 throughout the ownership lifecycle. CarBravo leverages the assets of GM, GM Financial and the GM dealer network to create a flexible, modern shopping and buying experience. Customers can also take advantage of at-home test drives and home deliveries, where available at participating dealers.

“Used vehicles are a significant part of our business,” said Todd Ingersoll, dealer principal of Ingersoll Auto in Danbury, Connecticut, whose dealership participated in the CarBravo pilot. “We are excited to join GM in exceeding our customers' expectations and continuing to provide a world-class experience.”

Dealer enrollment begins immediately, and the consumer launch is expected to begin in spring 2022.

General Motors GM is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

=9px1Requires properly equipped 2018MY and newer GM vehicle. Data plans offered by AT&T. Services subject to Terms and limitations. Certain services require working electrical system, cell reception, and GPS signal. OnStar links to emergency services. Roadside Assistance provided by Allstate Roadside Service for vehicles only. Limitations and restrictions apply. Availability subject to change.

