Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney Launch a New Menu of Plant-Based Masterpieces at Folia

From January 17, 2022, there is plenty for vegan cuisine lovers to anticipate in Dubai. A pioneer of plant-based cuisine, Chef Matthew Kenney has unearthed a new menu of gems at Folia, in Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. The new recipes expand on the garden-style restaurant's existing delicacies, which Four Seasons Resort Dubai and Matthew Kenney launched in 2019 to great acclaim.

“Eating healthy does not have to result in a compromise on pleasure,” says Vincent Chasseignaux, Director of Food and Beverage, Four Seasons Resort Dubai. “Matthew Kenney is one of the world's most successful chefs at making healthy, green cuisine that anyone can appreciate. We are thrilled to present his creations at Folia, where innovative plant-based dishes meet world-renowned hospitality.”

“Folia is about more than bringing delicious plant-based food to the table,” comments Matthew Kenney. “Our aim, through this wonderful collaboration with the talented Four Seasons team, is to inspire Dubai and the world to eat well. Our new menu, which features some of my most vibrant dishes, is an exciting chapter on our journey to shape the future of food.”

The cold and crisp section of the menu is particularly refreshing; with the Watermelon Poke delivering a burst of summer in every bite. The colourful dish boasts a ponzu-lime marinade and mint garnish that complement a base of kale, macadamia and pickled ginger.

A garden lunch or dinner is a social occasion, and Folia's sharing dishes are a must-have on every visit. The Hot Chicx Mushroom Sliders simply melt in the mouth, transporting the taste buds into a state of umami, while the Buffalo Cauliflower carry a kick of tanginess and spice.

Pizza may be the most popular comfort food of all, and true to Matthew Kenney's ethos in making plant-based cuisine accessible, Folia's pizzas and flatbreads ensure everyone receives a piece of the pie. The Heirloom Tomato Pizza with almond ricotta and olives is an excellent choice for admirers of Mediterranean faire. For those of us guilty of wanting a snap of every dish before it is devoured, the Tie Dye Pizza with rosa sauce, pomodoro and basil pesto will not disappoint.

The main events are just as impressive, with a remarkable Herb Gnocchi served with market vegetables and tomato butter stealing the show. Smoked King Oyster Buns is a dish that “baos” to none, while Folia's Club Sandwich is a refreshing take on the beloved staple.

The only thing that detracts from Folia's desserts is that they signal the end of a delightful meal. Guests are recommended to share the trio on offer, as each creation possesses an unmissable charm. The Chocolate Orange Tart conceals a satisfying orange cream, which perfectly balances out the rich chocolate. The second choice sees the best of Italy combine with the tropical treasures of Tahiti, in the Tahitian Vanilla Panna Cotta. And finally, for the serial sweet tooth, the Coconut Banana Cream Tart is on hand to cure all cravings while maintaining an almost inconceivable lightness.

