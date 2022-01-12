New Whole Foods Market in San Francisco's Stonestown Neighborhood is Now Open

Whole Foods Market has opened its new 50,780-square-foot store at the Stonestown Galleria Mall, 3251 20th Ave. in San Francisco. The store's design reflects a sunny and relaxed San Francisco coastal style with imagery inspired by the Pacific Ocean sunsets. The new location's assortment of local items is overseen by Patrick Wyman, Local Forager for Whole Foods Market's Northern California region, and emphasizes products made or grown in the surrounding region.

Special features of the Stonestown store include:



Full-service seafood counter featuring house-made garlic herb crab clusters, fresh poke and ready-to-bake seafood meals. Local options include caviar and smoked sturgeon from Tsar Nicoulai Caviar, oysters from Bodega Bay Oyster Co. and trout from TWO X SEA. All offerings are either sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed.



Specialty department dedicated to celebrating cheesemakers and artisan producers of specialty food & drink. Local options include an exclusive coffee-infused beer, a collaboration between Barebottle Brewing Co. and Andytown Coffee Roasters. Other highlights from Northern California include Mt. Tam Triple Cream Brie from Cowgirl Creamery, Raspberry Pistachio Ruby Chocolate Bar from Charles Chocolates and California Black Mission Fig Jam from Jamology.



Extensive selection of 827 wines, including local options such as Sho Chiku Bai Junmai and Nigori Sakes from Takara Sake, Oltani Zinfandel from Ridge Vineyards and Wild Thing Zinfandel from Carol Shelton.



An array of organic, conventional and Sourced for Good Local options include packaged salads from Plenty as well as Gotham Greens' Davis greenhouse, mandarins from Fruit World and mushrooms from Far West Fungi.



Prepared Foods section with hot and cold food bars, a wide variety of hot soups, an array of grab and go sandwich and wrap options, plus a local charcuterie selection and a Chef's Case with seasonal entrées and sides. Customizable whole pizzas and pizza-by-the-slice are offered, as is grab-and-go sushi by Kikka.



Full-service meat counter with butchers available to cut steaks to order or debone poultry. Department offerings include ready-to-cook seasoned or marinated meats, shabu-shabu and house-made sausage. Local options include air-chilled and organic chicken from Mary's Chicken, lamb from Pozzi Ranch and turkey from Diestel Turkey Ranch.



Bakery offering fresh cakes, cupcakes, bread, mini muffins and cookies. Local options include macarons from L'Artisan, Croissant Toast from La Boulangerie and cupcakes from Rubicon Bakers.



Wellness and Beauty section featuring more than 300 local products, including adaptogen rich, inclusive skincare from Undefined Beauty, green moringa powders from Kuli Kuli, Supershroom blends from Goldmine and skincare from Cocokind.



All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company's rigorous Quality Standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 150 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company's body care standards, which ban more than 100 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates, parabens and microbeads.

To give back to the Stonestown community, Whole Foods Market will support Farming Hope, a nonprofit that manages garden-to-table job training for formerly incarcerated or homeless San Franciscans. Whole Foods Market will also sponsor Food Funded, an annual event that aims to catalyze an equitable funding flow for food ventures. In addition, Whole Foods Market will sponsor the San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and Parade, an annual event celebrating the Chinese lunar new year, and San Francisco Beer Week, an event supporting local craft beer and brewers.

Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market have access to a number of benefits year-round, including deep discounts on select popular products each week and an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items. Grocery pickup is available at Whole Foods Market Stonestown.

For more information and hours of operation, please visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/stonestown.

About Whole Foods Market

For more than 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first certified organic national grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.

