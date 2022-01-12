Restaurants go head-to-head in new Channel 4 daytime series Come Dine With Me: The Professionals

Come Dine With Me is going professional in an all-new twist on the classic series commissioned for Channel 4 daytime.

In Come Dine With Me: The Professionals, teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs will take on each other in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their town, county or city.

Each self-contained episode will feature three local eateries competing to claim the prestigious CDWM:TP award and a cash prize shared among the winning restaurant's staff. Each restaurant will be represented by a partnership of two – for example the owner and head chef – who will welcome their rivals for a meal that they hope will impress. The dinner takes place during a normal service, so the visitors will have the chance to check out the atmosphere, the food and the service. At the end of each meal, the visiting restaurant pairs will score the evening out of 20 with the highest scorers overall scooping the prize. Iconic CDWM voiceover Dave Lamb will be bringing the action together as narrator of each programme.

The 20 x 60' series is commissioned for Channel 4 by Jo Street, Head of Daytime and Features. The series is produced by MultiStory Media, part of ITV Studios, with Henry Hainault as Series Editor and is executive produced by Simone Haywood, MultiStory Media's Head of Factual Entertainment and Formats,

MultiStory Media's Simone Haywood comments: “Come Dine With Me: The Professionals pays homage to one of the nation's most-loved industries. We're looking forward to heading across the country to meet some of the UK's best restaurateurs and chefs in this new twist on our classic format.”

MultiStory Media's CEO Tim Carter said: "For 15 glorious years, we've been celebrating the culinary creations and epic fails that pour forth from the Nation's home kitchens. Now, as they recover from the battering of the last couple of years, Come Dine With Me cheers on Britain's restaurants with its customary love note to gastronomic endeavour".

Channel 4's Jo Street comments: “Come Dine With Me continues to be one of Channel 4's best loved programmes with many memorable dinners served all over the UK in over 2,000 episodes. CDWM: The Professionals promises to really raise the stakes and we're delighted to dish up this new extension on Channel 4 in 2022 to complement existing favourites Come Dine With Me and Couples Come Dine With Me.”

International distribution for Come Dine With Me: The Professionals is handled by ITV Studios. The original format has been commissioned in 45 territories across the world

Come Dine With Me: The Professionals will begin on Channel 4 and All 4 in 2022.

— WebWireID283849 —