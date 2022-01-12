"Vikings: Season 6. Vol. 2" on Disc March 15

The final episodes of the multiple Emmy Award® nominated series complete the saga as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment gets set to release Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2 on Blu-ray and DVD for $29.98 / $24.98 SRP. Out on March 15, 2022 the new three-disc set release includes all-new special features to explore along with extended international versions of the episodes.
Vikings: The Complete Series, which includes all six seasons of Vikings will also be available for fans to own on Blu-ray and DVD for $159.99 / $134.99 SRP.
In season six, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) travel to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling Floki's (Gustaf Skarsgård) disappearance and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) pursues his personal vendetta against Ivar. The saga continues the exploits of chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his crew while exploring Bjorn's reign over Kattegat, Ivar's adventures in Rus and Wessex, and Ubbe's expeditions to Iceland and North America.
Created and executive produced by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), Vikings is also executive produced along with Morgan O'Sullivan of TM Productions (The Count of Monte Cristo), Sheila Hockins (The Tudors, The Borgias), John Weber of Take 5 Productions (The Handmaid's Tale), Sherry Marsh (Pose), Alan Gasmer (Fahrenheit 451), and James Flynn (The Tudors, The Borgias).
Vikings is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. Vikings is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.
Blu-Ray & DVD Features
- New and Exclusive Bonus Content: The Epic Worlds of Vikings
- New and Exclusive Bonus Content: The Vikings Series Finale: Audio Commentary with Creator Michael Hirst and Series Star Georgia Hirst
- Deleted Scenes
10 One-Hour Episodes
- King of Kings
- All Change
- The Signal
- Lost Souls
- All At Sea
- The Final Straw
- The Raft of Medusa
- It's Only Magic
- The Lord Giveth…
- The Last Act
Vikings: Season 6, Vol. 2 Specs
Release Date: March 15, 2022
Presented in 16x9 widescreen format
Running Time: 458 min Approx. Enhanced Content: 25 min Approx
DVD Price: $24.98 SRP
Blu-ray Price: $29.98 SRP
3 Discs (3 DVD-9s) / 3 Discs (3 BD-50s)
Audio: English (5.1) and Francais
Subtitles: ESDH & Francais
“Vikings: The Complete Series” Specs
Release Date: March 15, 2022
Presented in 16x9 widescreen format
Running Time: Feature: 3,786 minutes
DVD Price: $134.99 SRP
Blu-ray Price: $159.99 SRP
27 Discs (27 DVD-9s) / 27 Discs (27 BD-50s)
Audio: English (5.1) and Francais
Subtitles: ESDH ESDH & Francais
About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc.
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment's home video, digital distribution and interactive entertainment businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels, and is a significant developer and publisher for console and online video game titles worldwide. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees, as well as directly to consumers through WBShop.com and WB Ultra.
About Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM)
Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.
— WebWireID283847 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.