IHG Hotels & Resorts expands Luxury and Lifestyle offer in Bali

IHG Hotels & Resorts and existing partner, PT Pancaran Kreasi Adiprima, are excited to expand the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, to Bali Indonesia. The 120-key all-suite and villa resort InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort will be a rebrand of the hotel formerly known as Fairmont Sanur Beach Bali, and will relaunch with a fresh identity and ready to welcome guests who want to live the InterContinental Life.

The beachfront resort is located on Sanur Beach which is known for its long stretch of sandy beach with shallow waters and boasts 26 villas, each with a private pool, as well as 94 suites. It is located next to Holiday Inn Bali Sanur which opened in August 2021.

Serena Lim, Vice President, Development, South East Asia and Korea said: “It's fantastic to extend our partnership with the team at PT Pancaran Kreasi Adiprima and bring a second hotel into the IHG estate located on Sanur Beach.

“This signing fits in with our strategic focus to expand our luxury and lifestyle portfolio across Indonesia which continues to grow with existing brands as well as the debut of new brands including Kimpton and Regent in both city and resort locations.

“InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort will be a great addition to our Luxury and Lifestyle portfolio with its stunning beachfront location, expansive grounds, and the range of luxury suite and villa accommodation choices.

“Around the world we are seeing where people can travel, they are travelling and leisure demand has been the main segment driving the recovery making it a wonderful time to be expanding our brand presence in one of the world's most popular holiday destinations.”

Pre-pandemic, Sanur Beach was growing in popularity with increasing supply of hotels, restaurants and bars and travellers looking to enjoy the laid-back nature of Bali while being easily accessible from the airport and the city.

Dato Sri Tahir, Chairman of Mayapada Group said: “Indonesia, including Bali, has started to open up to international travellers and I'm confident that we will see both domestic and international tourism rebound quickly.

“Reopening the resort now will help to support Bali's tourism recovery as the island looks forward to the traditional peak demand period as well as hosting the G20 in October 2022. As a business we always look to give back to the community and with the rebrand to InterContinental we will be able to welcome back hotel colleagues and provide enhanced training and career opportunities with the backing of IHG's global systems and processes.”

“I'm truly excited that our hotel will rebrand to the world's largest luxury brand and look forward to seeing travellers enjoy the resort's distinctive style and ambience in the stunning location of Sanur.”

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has become synonymous with bold exploration, travel and cultural discovery, having pioneered luxury travel in emerging and well-loved destinations for the past 75 years. This year, as the brand toasts its diamond anniversary, it invites guests to celebrate the joy of travel and rediscover InterContinental hotels and resorts around the world.

Today, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has 205 hotels and over 70 set to open in the coming years, as the vision of bringing luxury travel to emerging and established destinations continues. In Indonesia, travellers can experience the InterContinental Life at InterContinental Bali Resort on Jimbaran Bay, InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah and InterContinental Bandung Dago Pakar.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 25 hotels in Indonesia across a range of brands including Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. Twelve hotels are currently in the pipeline.

