Barnes & Noble Reopens Cincinnati store with a New Location in Deerfield Township on Wednesday, January 19

Barnes & Noble is thrilled to announce the opening of a new bookstore in Deerfield Towne Center on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The bookstore enjoys a prominent position in the outdoor shopping center, right next to Whole Foods. The new Barnes & Noble marks a dramatic and exciting change in the bookseller's appearance. The thoughtful design of the new store is light and airy, with a cozy café, large book rooms and beautiful displays of stationery, puzzles, board games and toys.

The new store will officially open to the public at 10:00 AM with a ribbon cutting and signing by local historical fiction writer, Tonya Mitchell, the author of A Feigned Madness.

This new bookstore replaces the Barnes & Noble in the Waterstone Center which closed on August 22. Store Manager, Jordan Walls, and his experienced team of booksellers, have been hard at work curating a great selection of books as they prepare the new store.

“We are so thrilled to kick off 2022 with a pair of store openings in Ohio and Virginia. Our new bookstore at the Deerfield Towne Center in Mason is relocating from the Waterstone Center,” said Amy Fitzgerald, who heads up bookselling at Barnes & Noble. “This is an avid community of readers, and we are delighted to bring their bookstore back to them. Store manager, Jordan Walls, and his team have created a beautiful new store here and we all look forward to welcoming customers, old and new.”

Barnes & Noble empowers each individual bookselling team to curate their bookstore in a way that will best appeal to their local clientele. It is a new approach to bookselling at Barnes & Noble, bringing a respect for local knowledge that is at the heart of the best bookstores. This philosophy reflects the experience of CEO James Daunt, a long-time independent bookseller prior to his taking on the running of Barnes & Noble.

The Mason team has been hard at work developing their bookstore and the result is a selection of books and merchandise that will delight the residents of the area. Especially notable is a robust selection of lifestyle books, including cookbooks and self-care, as well as a fantastic children's section. There are also large book rooms devoted to Mystery & Thriller books, Young Adult titles and Manga, all of which continue to grow in popularity. New fiction and nonfiction hardcovers, the core strengths of Barnes & Noble, will also be front-and-center at the store.

“We are so happy to be back in the community with the opening of our new store. We missed our customers dearly, and are excited to reunite with them,” said Store Manager, Jordan Walls. “I have been with Barnes & Noble for almost 20 years, and I have a fantastic team of experienced booksellers ready to welcome customers, old and new, and to help them discover their next great read. The new store is so much brighter, with a wonderful selection of books and an updated gift department of which we are very proud.”

In addition to the grand opening with Tonya Mitchell, the store has plans for additional book signings and is planning for bigger events such as Storytimes and Book Readings later this year.

Barnes & Noble Mason is located at 5175 Deerfield Blvd, and online on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, by searching the handle @BNMasonOH.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as the Nook Digital business and one of the Web's premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com).

