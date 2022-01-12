Northrop Grumman UK Signs Armed Forces Covenant Supporting Armed Forces Personnel

Northrop Grumman UK Ltd NOC reaffirmed its commitment as a military friendly employer supporting the UK military personnel, reservists, veterans and their families, signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Northrop Grumman has a long history of supporting the UK military. Signing the Covenant is yet another example of the company's support to recognise military skills and qualifications in its recruitment and selection process to support the employment of service leavers. The company takes an adaptable and supportive approach to providing employment opportunities to service spouses and partners, before, during and after deployment.

“We proudly employ veterans across our organisation, acknowledging the unique skills and experience they bring to work every day,” said Nick Chaffey, chief executive UK, Europe and Middle East, Northrop Grumman. “Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is another example of our enduring pledge to support the UK military, its personel and those who have served.”

The Covenant was signed at Northrop Grumman's London office in the presence of General Sir Patrick Sanders KCB CBE DSO ADC Gen.

General Sir Patrick Sanders said, “The scale and longevity of Northrop Grumman's commitment to working with the Armed Forces community is now matched by this public pledge of support, which sees them join a growing family of institutions to have stepped forward and sign the Covenant. On behalf of all my fellow Defence Chiefs, I wish to express my appreciation to Northrop Grumman for their pledge and look forward to deepening our Partnership to strengthen the defence, security and prosperity of the United Kingdom.”

Globally, approximately 20 percent of Northrop Grumman's 90,000 employees are veterans including more than 1,600 reservists.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

