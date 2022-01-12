Sun Chemical Acquires SAPICI to Expand Customer Offerings in Polymers and Lamination Adhesives Market

Sun Chemical has acquired SAPICI, a global leading company in high-performance polyurethanes for coatings, flexible packaging, industrial adhesives and more.
With SAPICI, Sun Chemical reinforces its integrated supply strategy in the packaging market by adding capabilities to develop and produce unique polymers for the entire portfolio of inks, coatings, and lamination adhesives.
The combined resources and technologies of DIC/Sun Chemical and SAPICI will provide a comprehensive and unique polymer portfolio for areas such as industrial coatings, elastomers, industrial adhesives, and sealants.
The acquisition of SAPICI will transform Sun Chemical into an integrated player in the lamination adhesives market, directly owning assets, technologies and resources to improve the product portfolio.
“Providing our customers with the most effective solutions on the market is priority number one, and the acquisition of SAPICI enables innovation in lamination adhesives to better serve this base,” said Mehran Yazdani, President, Global Packaging and Advanced Materials, Sun Chemical. “SAPICI's core competencies in the manufacturing of ultra-low monomer isocyanates-based solutions will allow Sun Chemical to further address both current and future trends in sustainability, compliance, food contact, health and safety—reinforcing our commitment to responsible care.”
“By joining forces with industry leader Sun Chemical, our team can utilize their vast resources for the next wave of innovation in coatings, adhesives, elastomers and sealants applications, ultimately improving the products our customers rely upon daily,” said Cristian Furiosi, CEO, SAPICI. “The extensive experience and product portfolio our organization has in this market, combined with Sun Chemical and DIC Corporation's expertise and complementary products, provide an all-encompassing solution to excite our customers.”
To learn more about Sun Chemical's offerings in the lamination adhesives market, visit https://www.sunchemical.com/product/sunlam.
About Sun Chemical
Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC Group, is a leading producer of packaging and graphic solutions, color and display technologies, functional products, electronic materials, and products for the automotive and healthcare industries. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical is continuously working to promote and develop sustainable solutions to exceed customer expectations and better the world around us. With combined annual sales of more than $8.5 billion and 22,000+ employees worldwide, the DIC Group companies support a diverse collection of global customers.
Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A. For more information, please visit our website at www.sunchemical.com
— WebWireID283831 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.