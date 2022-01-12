Dow earns trio of BIG™ Innovation Awards

For the sixth consecutive year, Dow DOW has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group™ with multiple 2022 BIG Innovation Awards. This honor is awarded to organizations and people who bring new ideas, big or small, to life. Dow also received three awards from the same organization in 2021.

This year's winning products, all representing Dow's Consumer Solutions business, are:

DOWSIL™ TC-2035 CV Adhesive, a new high thermal conductivity product 3.3 W/mK with low temperature, fast cure, and outstanding room temperature shelf-life stability for automotive electronics assembly applications. This technology enables low carbon mobility and was designed to provide long term bonding and efficient thermal flow, especially where low bond line thickness is required to enhance thermal conductivity. With TC-2035's outstanding 12 months shelf-life at or less than 35°C, primer-less adhesion on selected substrates and low volatile content less than 100 ppm, the innovative adhesive can be used for automotive applications including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), ECU assembly, power electronics, converter/inverter and OBC.

DOWSIL™ TC-6015 Thermally Conductive Encapsulant, developed to meet the demand across industries including renewable energy, energy storage, new energy vehicles and 5G stations for higher thermal conductivity materials. Its advantages such as exceptional thermal management with no filler sedimentation, primer-less self-adhesion, lower density, and long-term reliability provide sustainability in manufacturing and application. When compared to traditional 1.5 W/mK encapsulants, TC-6015 offers a lighter solution while maintaining good thermal conductivity, which achieves energy-saving accumulation, especially in Electric Vehicles. Its design also enables robust self-adhesion properties against many common substrates, which allows customers to eliminate the extra step of applying solvent-based primers on the entire module. TC-6015's self-priming properties help save time and costs while delivering benefits to the environment.

UCARE™ Extreme Polymer, Dow's versatile bio-derived (48% bio-based carbon content) and inherent primary biodegradable technology, according to OECD testing guidelines. The water-soluble polymer can be used as the principal conditioning agent in rinse-off conditioners, leave-on products and shampoos providing superior conditioning results. UCARE™ Extreme Polymer also has a cellulosic backbone, derived from non-GMO and Program for Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) certified wood pulp. This innovative polymer is also used in combination with silicones to enhance deposition in shampoos and conditioners.

“These awards speak to Team Dow's continued ability to collaborate and innovate to deliver solutions that benefit our stakeholders and our planet. It is truly satisfying to see the hard work of our teams recognized for delivering top innovative product technologies that enable sustainable growth across markets and a broad range of applications,” said Jim Helwick, global director for research and development for Dow Consumer Solutions.

“I look forward to the continued success of our teams throughout the year by working closely with our customers and leveraging the materials science leadership of Dow,” he added.

